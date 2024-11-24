Oklahoma football is far from the top 10 powerhouse it once was. Saturday in Norman, however, felt like old times for fans of the Sooners with annual power Alabama in town.

The unranked Sooners and head coach Brent Venables turned to defense and a punishing running attack to pull the stunner. Oklahoma pummeled the Crimson Tide with 257 rushing yards and surrendering zero touchdowns to roll 24-3. The now 6-5 Sooners even took back one pick six against dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe.

The home team created a significant number of firsts after the shocking, dominating win. Oklahoma took down the nation's seventh-ranked team, but handed ‘Bama a rare first since 2010.

College football insider for NBC Sports Nicole Auerbach reminded fans that Alabama was a massive favorite entering the game.

“Alabama was favored by 13.5 points over Oklahoma,” Aurebach posted. “That's why you play the game. This is why results should matter, not hypotheticals.”

She even added how this OU team hadn't defeated an FBS program since September. But now took down a top 10 foe.

Hayes Fawcett of On3.com was another who witnessed OU derail Alabama. He also mentioned what this loss also does for the Tide.

“This is likely the final nail in the coffin for Alabama’s playoff hopes,” Fawcett posted.

Alabama still was mathematically alive to clinch a spot in the Southeastern Conference title game. The Tide were in a logjam with two-loss teams in the SEC before Saturday including Georgia, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. But loss No. 3 likely assures that one of the 12 College Football Playoff spots will not go to Alabama.

Tracing back to Oklahoma, euphoria flooded the field. Even before the game officially ended.

Oklahoma football fans lose their minds in upset

How crazy did OU's fans get? They rushed the field with time still remaining. Fans made a beeline toward the Gaylord Family- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium field with 28 seconds to go.

Oklahoma's X (formerly known as Twitter) account then had its fun at the expense of the Alabama loss. They first did their own twist of Alabama's famed “Roll Tide” battle cry.

But the account wasn't through trolling. The X account then used “punched” three times in describing the monumental moment as fans covered the field.

Lastly, they fired off the stirring question: “Where the naysayers at?”

Alabama, meanwhile, saw new lows. The Tide were held to three points in a game for the first time since the 2004 season. Alabama lost 20-3 to South Carolina during a time Mike Shula was head coach.

Oklahoma's victory also marked the first time Alabama lost to an unranked opponent since 1998 against Virginia Tech. The Hokies had a future school legend named Michael Vick redshirting that season. Finally, Alabama's 21-point drubbing at the hands of Oklahoma is the Tide's worse loss since Clemson destroyed the Tide 44-16 for the 2018 season national title.