Nick Saban and Alabama have finally made a decision on the Crimson Tide’s next defensive coordinator. Alabama is hiring Kevin Steele to become the next DC, via ESPN’s Chris Low.

This will be Steele’s third stint under Saban at Alabama. Steele spent this past season as Miami’s defensive coordinator. Under Steele, the Hurricanes’ defense finished 65th in country in total defense, allowing 376.5 yards per game.

Steele will be replacing Pete Golding, who took the defensive coordinator job with Ole Miss. Steele will have a tough act to follow, as the Crimson Tide had the 13th best defense in the nation, allowing 318.2 yards per game.

Kevin Steele began his college coaching tenure in 1980 with Tennessee. He worked his way up the ranks before eventually becoming Baylor’s head coach from 1999-2022. Steele was Alabama’s defensive coordinator in 2007 and has also served as Clemson, LSU and Auburn’s DC. Before joining Miami last season, Steele was Auburn’s interim head coach in 2020 and Tennessee’s interim head coach in 2021.

Nick Saban knows exactly what he is getting in Steele. Alongside his stint as DC, Steele was also Alabama’s director of player personnel in 2013 and the Crimson Tide’s linebacker coach in 2o14.

Alabama has already brought in Tommy Rees as their new offensive coordinator. The Crimson Tide have settled in on Steele for their defensive coordinator role. Now, Saban has his two main assistants in place as Alabama searches for another National Championship.

Steele has been in this position – coaching Alabama – three times before. He is hoping his fourth stint with Saban will be the best one yet.