My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

With Bryce Young headed to the NFL, Nick Saban and Alabama are left looking for a new starting quarterback for the 2023 season. For now, it seems like Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson will be battling for the top spot, but after a discouraging spring game for the Crimson Tide’s quarterbacks, Saban didn’t exactly offer a glowing take on their play.

Both Milroe and Simpson didn’t look great in this game, which is an early sign of concern for Alabama. Milroe had three total touchdowns on the day, but completed just 19 of his 37 passes, while Simpson was even worse, completing just 12 of his 26 passes. Saban clearly wasn’t pleased, and offered some interesting comments after the game.

“Everybody needs to ask themselves: Are they playing winning football?…I like both guys’ athleticism to be able to extend plays and get out of trouble and make plays with their feet, which they did a couple times today. But at the same time, I think we’ve got to work on going through progressions and develop confidence in the passing game so that we can distribute the ball to other people who can make plays more effectively and more efficiently.” – Nick Saban, ESPN

It’s tough to put a ton of stock into what you see in spring games ahead of the college football season, but it’s clear this wasn’t what Saban and company were hoping to see here. There’s still a lot of time between now and the start of Alabama’s season, but based on what we saw in their spring game, it looks like the quarterback room has a lot to work on over the next few months.