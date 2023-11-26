Alabama football coach Nick Saban reacts to the Jalen Milroe game-winning touchdown coming on the 10th anniversary of the Kick Six

The Iron Bowl is one of the most highly-anticipated matchups annually on the college football slate. This year's matchup between Alabama football and Auburn football lived up to the hype as the game came down to the final. With 4th-and-goal from the 31-yard line, trailing 24-20 with less than a minute left on the clock, quarterback Jalen Milroe launched a pass toward the back left of the end zone. Crimson Tide receiver Isaiah Bond miraculously came down with the pass for the game winning the score.

The amazing score had college football going crazy, including the broadcasters, as Alabama kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive and moved to 11-1 on the season.

The touchdown was even more special because it came on the tenth anniversary of the Kick Six, when Auburn won the Iron Bowl on a missed field goal return for touchdown at the end of the game. After the game, Alabama coach Nick Saban reacted to the Milroe touchdown coming on the 10th anniversary of the Kick Six.

“I feel good,” Saban said. “If you’re in this long enough, sometimes it goes against you on the last play … and sometimes it goes your way,” via Tuscaloosa News' Nick Kelly.

Nick Saban has certainly seen it all in his years as coach for Alabama, but today's play will go down in the history books. It took ten years, but it looks like Alabama finally got revenge for the Kick Six. This was the Crimson Tide's fourth consecutive Iron Bowl win over Auburn and their eighth overall since No. 4 upset No. 1 Alabama with that improbable kick return 10 years ago.