Alabama football head coach Nick Saban turns heads after purchasing Mercedes-Benz car dealerships for a whopping $700 million.

Nick Saban isn't just an Alabama football legend. He's also a smart businessman who's expanding his portfolio by buying Mercedes-Benz car dealerships.

The money he's made coaching the Crimson Tide, and other schools throughout his career, has led him to an amazing side hustle buying car dealerships, according to Gail Kachadourian Howe of Automotive News. The Alabama football coach is dropping some serious dough too.

“Nick Saban's Dream Motor Group has purchased two South Florida Mercedes-Benz dealerships for roughly $700M.”

He definitely forked up the cash for this new Mercedes-Benz property. “The transaction's purchase price was about $700 million for the land, buildings, franchises, and body shop.”

So, on top of being one of, if not, the best college football coach's of all time, Nick Saban is also investing his money wisely. With two car dealerships, his company, Dream Motor, “will sell approximately 22,000 new vehicles annually.”

Additionally, Saban and his dealership group are aiming to continue purchasing car dealerships. “The group is looking at expansion opportunities in Florida, Tennessee and Texas.”

If that's the case, Nick Saban will likely be spending much more than the $700 million he's already spent in the coming years. He currently owns seven Mercedes-Benz dealerships and one Ferrari location as well.

With that said, Saban might be out here creating generational wealth. With that many car dealerships, family members should be able to take over way down the road. So, good for him and hopefully he runs his dealerships like he does his football teams.

Congrats to Nick Saban!