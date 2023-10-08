When the Alabama football team lost a few weeks ago against Texas, the Crimson Tide knew that they had to win out to have any chance of making the College Football Playoff. They had survived a couple tricky test since the loss, but going on the road against Texas A&M football on Saturday was maybe the biggest test left on the schedule. Alabama has had issues with the Aggies in recent years, and this was a game that had massive implications on the SEC West race. It was close throughout, but the Crimson Tide ended up getting the job done on the road, and they picked up a massive victory. Despite the win, Nick Saban wasn't happy with the performance.

“This may be the record game for me in terms of messing up and still winning,” Nick Saban said after the game according to a tweet from Mike Rodak.

The whole Alabama football team had some struggles on Saturday as a lot of penalties made the game a lot harder than it needed to be. The Crimson Tide need to clean things up in that area.

“I think we can have a really, really good team but self-inflicted wounds are going to be something we need to resolve,” Saban added.

At the end of the day, Alabama got the win, and that's really all that matters. The Crimson Tide's schedule sets up nicely down the stretch, and if Alabama can find a way to win out, they will have a good chance to make the College Football Playoff.