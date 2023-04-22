Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The quarterback competition between Sam Hartman and Tyler Buchner will continue after the Notre Dame Football spring game, according to head coach Marcus Freeman. However, few Fighting Irish fans who actually watched the Notre Dame football exhibition seem to believe that the starting job is still up in the air.

If Sam Hartman didn’t outright win the quarterback battle in the Notre Dame football spring game, he became even more of an overwhelming favorite for the job, at the very least. Even if Freeman is in no rush to make a decision, Hartman completely outplayed Tyler Buchner Saturday afternoon.

Hartman completed 13 of his 16 pass attempts for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the Notre Dame spring game. The Wake Forest transfer led the Fighting Irish’s Gold team to a 24-0 victory over Buchner and the Blue.

Buchner struggled in the shutout loss. The 20-year-old went 8-for-18 for 44 yards, no scores and an interception. Hartman’s passer efficiency rating was four times greater than Buchner’s rating in the spring game.

Buchner saw limited action for Notre Dame in the 2022 college football season. Backing up Drew Pyne, the quarterback completed 46 of 83 passes for 651 yards, three touchdowns and five picks.

During his final year as Wake Forest’s starting quarterback, Hartman completed 63.1% of his passes for 3,701 yards, 38 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Hartman is three years older than Bucher with much more experience.

It will be a significant surprise if Hartman isn’t under center when Notre Dame takes the field for the first time in the 2023 regular season. The Fighting Irish are scheduled to open the season against Navy on Aug. 26.