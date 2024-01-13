Roydell Williams has found a home with Florida State.

Roydell Williams has found his new home. The former Alabama football running back committed to Florida State on Saturday following a two-day, on-campus visit in Tallahassee, per Noles 247.

Williams entered the transfer portal on January 5th, following the Crimson Tide's 27-20 loss to eventual national champion Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles were quick to jump into his recruitment, making the senior feel at “home” from the moment they contacted him.

“It felt like home once my name hit the portal,” Williams told Noles247 at the conclusion of his visit. “I communicated with all the coaches and we've built a relationship throughout this time, and I feel like it was the right decision.”

Williams was Alabama's second-leading rusher in 2023, garnering 560 yards and five touchdowns on 5.0 yards per carry. The 5'10, 214-pounder is expected to have one year of NCAA eligibility remaining, potentially emerging as Florida State's top back next season after junior Trey Benson declared for the NFL Draft.

“I feel like I fit pretty well in [the offense],” Williams said. “It was an opportunity that he put out on the table for me, and I'm ready to take the best position for me here.”

Roydell Williams' exit is just part of a new era in Tuscaloosa ushered in by the retirement of legendary head coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide hired former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer on Friday as Saban's successor, receiving another boost when star quarterback Jalen Milroe announced his plans to return to Alabama for his junior season.