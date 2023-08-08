For years, the Alabama Crimson Tide's quarterback position has been a stronghold of talent and consistency. From the days of Jalen Hurts to the era of Mac Jones, the lineage of successful signal-callers has been unbroken, seamlessly passing the torch to maintain the team's dominating performance. However, as the 2023 season approaches, there is a notable difference in Tuscaloosa. Head coach Nick Saban and his new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, are facing a crucial decision: Who will take the reins as the starting quarterback this time around?

Who will be Alabama football's starting quarterback?

It's unusual at this juncture, with just weeks before the season starts with Alabama facing Middle Tennessee State in their opener, that the Crimson Tide don't have their starting quarterback named as of yet. The three-man Alabama football quarterback competition between Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner has lead to tons of speculation and anticipation, yet with still no answer as to who will be the guy. Let's make a prediction here:

Jalen Milroe

As mentioned, throughout Saban's tenure, Alabama has displayed an impressive knack for transitioning from one quarterback to another with minimal disruptions. Jalen Milroe possesses the qualities to keep this tradition alive, according to Tim Watts of BamaOnLine. Milroe has the unique dual-threat ability, where he possesses the ability to turn a negative play into a positive one with his athleticism. This capacity to salvage plays and turn them into game-changers could prove invaluable in high-pressure situations, especially playing against SEC defenses.

Milroe's explosiveness and ability to change the game's momentum with his legs are also qualities that could set him apart in this competition. “If he ever irons out his passing, I think this is a no-brainer,” Watts told On3.

Milroe's passing development is a work in progress, as was seen last season. However, in starting only one game in place for Bryce Young against Texas A&M, Milroe went 12-of-19 for 111 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Ty Simpson

As the competition unfolds, Ty Simpson emerges as a strong contender for the starting quarterback role as well. Notably, Simpson has garnered praise for his arm strength and talent, which could bode well for him in the competition.

“Alabama is going to need a guy that can just play point guard, limit mistakes and consistently distribute the football to the sheer number of talent around them,” SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers told USA TODAY back at the 2023 SEC Media Days.

Simpson's prowess in the passing game, combined with his potential to manage the offense efficiently, makes him a compelling candidate to be the next man under center. The redshirt freshman's display during the spring game certainly opened a lot of eyes as well, where he finished with 156 passing yards and 58 rushing yards while throwing a pick. The only thing stopping the former five-star quarterback will be a lack of consistency.

Tyler Buchner

The quarterback competition takes a twist with the entry of Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner. One factor that works in Buchner's favor is his prior connection with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees during his time at Notre Dame. This familiarity with Rees' system could provide Buchner with a unique advantage, as he has already undergone a season under his guidance.

Before Buchner left Notre Dame he was receiving great reviews from coaches while in competition with Sam Hartman who transferred from Wake Forest. In his two seasons at Notre Dame, he went 67-for-118, which was good for a 56.8 completion percentage, six touchdowns and eight picks.

The fact the Buchner was brought in, tells you a lot that you need to know where this competition was and maybe even where it is currently. The drop off from Bryce Young is going to be huge. Nonetheless, you have to feel Buchner was brought in for good reason.

Prediction

Something tells me that even when the starter is named for the first game against MTSU, this could change throughout the season. More than likely, we'll be seeing all three quarterbacks in some capacity in what will be a gimme game for Alabama. The real challenge will be the next week, when the Texas Longhorns come into Tuscaloosa in a rematch from last season.

“Somebody's got to take the bull by the horns. Somebody's got to separate themselves. When that happens, we'll tell you,” Saban said, as reported by Athlon Sports.

This has to be worrisome to Alabama football fans, as this is nothing short of an abnormality for them, seeing even Saban unsure of who his quarterback is going to be. With that being said, it more than likely goes towards experience in this case. With 13 games under his belt and him following his offensive coordinator from Notre Dame, this feels like it's going to Buchner, with Milroe a close second. But again, this is likely to change throughout the season, where we're likely to know a lot more once we're in Week 2 and Alabama faces what is going to be a tough Longhorns defense.