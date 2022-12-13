By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

As a four-star recruit, Aaron Anderson had the looks of yet another talented Alabama wide receiver. However, after just one year on campus, Anderson has decided to leave the Crimson Tide.

Max Olson of The Athletic was the first to break the news of Anderson’s decision to enter the transfer portal. Olson added that Anderson was a top-50 recruit in the 2022 recruiting class.

In fact, on 247Sports’ big board, Anderson was ranked as the 35th best prospect in the class. Coming out of high school, Andrew Irvins of 247Sports scouted Anderson and stated that his best NFL comparison is fellow Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle.

“A dynamic slot receiver with legit foot speed that’s a big play waiting to happen,” Irvins said of Anderson. “Under 5-foot-10, but at times plays bigger than his size would suggest. Track times (10.77 in the 100-meter yard dash) will have him on the radar of NFL scouts one day.”

Before committing to Alabama, Aaron Anderson had numerous high-profile offers from Power 5 schools. LSU, Georgia, Texas, USC and Arkansas are just a number of schools that were interested in Anderson.

Choosing the Tide over all of them, Anderson appeared in just one game against Austin Peay and didn’t record any stats. He missed most of the year dealing with a knee injury he suffered during the preseason.

Now, the speedy receiver will move on from Alabama. Anderson will be looking for a landing spot where he can come back healthy and show how strong of a pass-catcher he could be.