Alabama coach Nick Saban trying to steal away 5-star Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley

Seemingly every year, the Alabama Crimson Tide have one of the best recruiting classes in America. Part of that has to do with the allure and prestige of the university, with its rich football tradition. That alone makes the Crimson Tide a powerhouse recruiting, as many high school athletes’ top choice. But even some athletes who have committed to other prestigious programs like to keep their options open. That appears to be happening again. Five-star recruit Keon Keeley previously committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. According to 247 Sports, Keeley is considered the number seven overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

“Keon Keeley is a guy that’s ready made for the next level and he can beat you a multitude of ways,” 247Sports’ Cooper Petagna said. “You can put him in a two point, you can put him in a three point and that gives Marcus Freeman… a lot of versatility… 16.5 sacks for Keeley last year, he really made his mark on a national televised game against Arch Manning… really wreaking havoc for him. He had an interception in that game… I think he is the jewel of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football class.”

That is quite high praise for an accomplished high school player. Keeley visited Notre Dame the weekend of June 10 and committed shortly thereafter. However, he is now set to take part in Alabama’s Champions Cookout this weekend. This is not the first time he met with the Crimson Tide. Keeley also joined Nick Saban and the Alabama program for Junior Day at the end of June.

This would be a massive blow to Notre Dame if they were to lose Keeley. He is considered by most analysts to be the best edge rusher in the country.