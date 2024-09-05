Jalen Ramsey, a prominent NFL cornerback for the Miami Dolphins and former Florida State Seminoles star and BCS national champion, added a new role to his resume after his recent visit with the North Carolina Central University Eagles.

During his visit last Saturday, Ramsey, a Super Bowl LVI champion and seven-time Pro Bowler, delivered a motivational message to the Eagles. “Don’t forget to have fun with this s***, but remember winning is fun,” Ramsey told the team.

Invited by Micah Zanders, a former North Carolina Central quarterback and current NFL agent, Ramsey emphasized the importance of teamwork and focus. “Everybody lock into what you got to do. Ain’t nobody got to be the superstar,” he said. “Just dominate your role.”

Ramsey, who will serve as a team captain for the Dolphins this season, has proven himself as a leader. At 28, the Smyrna, Tennessee native has made a significant impact on football. Last season, despite playing only 10 of 17 games, he recorded 22 tackles, three interceptions, and five pass deflections. He is a three-time All-Pro and remains one of the top cornerbacks in the league after nine years.

A 12-minute video of Ramsey’s speech, posted by the NCCU athletics page before the Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday, hinted at the upcoming success for the Eagles.

North Carolina Central went on to win the Orange Blossom Classic, defeating Alabama State 31-24 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Eagles showcased a strong ground game, accumulating 151 rushing yards, with redshirt junior J’mari Taylor, a Charlotte native, contributing 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Starting their season 1-0, the Eagles will return to action on September 7, hosting Elon at O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium. The game is set to kick off at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+. This game will mark the 12th matchup between the two teams, with Elon holding an 8-3 record over the Eagles.