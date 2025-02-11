ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The talk of college basketball on Monday was the upcoming basketball Iron Bowl, pitting the top two teams in the national polls against each other. However, the Alabama Crimson Tide will have another challenging game to get through before they get there when they visit the Texas Longhorns. Alabama is in a tie for first in the SEC with a 9-2 conference record, while Texas is in a tie for 11th with a 4-7 record. However, Texas had some success before the conference schedule and is just in the middle of a rough stretch. With this being Texas' first season in the conference, the teams have only played twice in the modern era, with both games coming in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Alabama-Texas prediction and pick.

Alabama has won nine of their last ten games, with their only loss coming in a disastrous ten-point loss at home against Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide were 12-point favorites at home in that matchup. However, that loss may not be as surprising as you think when looking at the schedule. Alabama had a crucial road matchup with Kentucky on the horizon, and they went into Rupp Arena and won that game by five points as 2.5-point underdogs. Alabama also had a win over Mississippi State on the road as underdogs.

Texas won't be happy with the results of its first season in the conference. The Longhorns have lost three of their last four games and are near the bottom of the standings. However, the Team is 4-6 over its last ten games after being underdogs in seven, which makes it a bit easier to handle.

Alabama: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

Texas: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +185

Over: 164.5 (-110)

Under: 164.5 (-110)

How to Watch Alabama vs. Texas

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama's offensive abilities were always the catalyst for winning games this season, which carried them to No. 1 in the nation. The Crimson Tide have the top offense in college basketball, averaging 90 points per game. You would think it would slow down against conference opponents, but it hasn't been the case. Alabama averages 90.1 points per game in SEC play, which adds an interesting wrinkle to this game.

The Longhorns have the 63rd-best defense in the nation, but they have been abysmal against the SEC. Texas allows 67 points per game overall this season but has been allowing 74 points per game in the conference. It explains their struggles and shows their non-conference may not have been as challenging.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama's question heading into this game will be whether they will fall apart while looking ahead to the Auburn matchup like they did against Ole Miss earlier in January. The Longhorns will be a more challenging matchup than the Rebels were that day, but the Crimson Tide looked ahead to their matchup with Kentucky and dropped a heartbreaker.

Final Alabama-Texas Prediction & Pick

Alabama got their look-ahead spot out of the way when they lost to Ole Miss earlier in January. They shouldn't underestimate any team after that result, and Texas is ripe to feel the wrath of the Alabama offense in this game. This spread is too low not to take the Crimson Tide and their explosive offense.

Final Alabama-Texas Prediction & Pick: Alabama -5 (-110)