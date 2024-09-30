ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 8: Diyar Nurgozhav vs. Bartosz Szewczyk continues with a fight between Alberto Montez and Carlos Calderon in the featherweight division. Montes comes into his fight on the Contender Series with wins in each of his last two fights meanwhile, Calderon is stepping in on short notice with back-to-back wins as he makes his Contender Series debut. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Montes-Calderon prediction and pick.

Alberto Montes (9-1) was getting ready to take on Contender Series alumni Robbie Ring but he had to withdraw due to injury. He has back-to-back submission victories coming into this fight which got him the call to make an appearance on this season of the Contender Series. Now, Montes looks to extend that winning streak to three in a row when he takes on Carlos Calderon on Tuesday night.

Carlos Calderon (6-2) recently fought for LFA back in June where he scored the first-round submission victory against Kurtis Ellis. After Robbie Ring had to withdraw from the fight, the UFC gave him a call asking him to step in and here he is stepping in on short notice. Now, Calderon will be looking to make the most of his opportunity when he takes on Alberto Montes on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Alberto Montes-Carlos Calderon Odds

Alberto Montes: -315

Carlos Calderon: +230

Why Alberto Montes Will Win

Alberto “The Promise” Montes is poised to secure a victory over Carlos “The Chief” Calderon in their featherweight clash on Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series this Tuesday. The Venezuelan prospect brings an impressive 9-1 record into the Octagon, showcasing a well-rounded skill set that should prove too much for Calderon to handle.

With 10 professional fights compared to Calderon’s 8, Montes has faced a wider variety of opponents and fighting styles. This experience will be crucial in adapting to Calderon’s game plan and making necessary adjustments mid-fight. “The Promise” has lived up to his nickname, demonstrating a knack for ending fights with 6 of his 10 wins coming by stoppage. This finishing instinct is exactly what Dana White looks for in potential UFC signees.

Montes has shown versatility in his victories, with wins coming by both knockout and submission. This adaptability will be key in countering Calderon’s strengths and exploiting any weaknesses. Known for his relentless pressure, Montes’ cardio advantage should wear down Calderon as the fight progresses, potentially leading to a late-round stoppage or dominant decision win.

While Calderon brings his own set of skills to the table, Montes’ combination of experience and proven ability to finish fights make him the favorite to secure both the win and a UFC contract. Expect Montes to control the pace of the fight, gradually break down Calderon, and potentially secure TKO or submission victory in what should be an impressive Contender Series performance.

Why Carlos Calderon Will Win

Carlos “The Chief” Calderon is poised to secure a victory over Alberto “The Promise” Montes in their featherweight clash on Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series this Tuesday. Despite Montes’ undefeated record, Calderon brings a unique skill set and advantages that should prove decisive in this high-stakes bout.

Calderon’s grappling skills are likely to be the key differentiator in this matchup. With four of his six wins coming by submission, “The Chief” has demonstrated a dangerous ground game that could neutralize Montes’ striking and lead to a fight-ending submission. Standing at 5’10” compared to Montes’ 5’7″, Calderon holds a significant reach advantage1. This extra length could prove crucial in maintaining distance and landing strikes from the outside, potentially frustrating Montes’ offensive attempts.

As the less experienced fighter facing an undefeated opponent, Calderon will likely enter the cage with a chip on his shoulder. This underdog mentality can often lead to inspired performances and unexpected victories. Calderon has shown versatility in his victories, with wins coming by knockout, submission, and decision. This adaptability will be key in countering Montes’ game plan and exploiting any weaknesses.

While Montes brings his own impressive 9-1 record to the table, Calderon’s combination of submission skills, physical advantages, and versatile fighting style make him a dark horse in this matchup. Expect Calderon to utilize his reach to keep Montes at bay, potentially securing a submission victory or a hard-fought decision to earn his UFC contract.

Final Alberto Montes-Carlos Calderon Prediction & Pick

This is an interesting matchup between two fighters that have to grapple. Usually when we see two fighters that grapple we get a striking match however, that’s not going to be the case in this matchup. Expect a ton of grappling exchanges between these two but it will be Montes who will be getting the better of the scrambles until he snatches Calderon’s neck in transition and gets the submission victory and the UFC contract.

Final Alberto Montes-Carlos Calderon Prediction & Pick: Alberto Montes (-315)