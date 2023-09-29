Jamar Graham has gone viral on social media for being one of the tallest quarterbacks in high school football and Alcorn is actually trying to get him to play HBCU football. The Braves offered Graham a scholarship before his viral fame back in May, alongside Florida Atlantic and UAB. Graham is a 6'8″ quarterback that is around 250 pounds and attends Tucker High School. Graham has immense talent that could change the fortune of a football program.

6'8, 255-pound High School QB Jamar Graham is going viral after showing off his arm talent and running over much-smaller defenders. Graham is a senior at Tucker High School. He's a three-star prospect in the college football recruiting Class of 2024, Graham has offers from UAB,… https://t.co/q6OHNJYIMJ pic.twitter.com/jd94JTQukv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 28, 2023

Graham is a three-star prospect that will graduate high school in 2024. Before playing for Tucker, he led Cedar Grove High School (also in Georiga) to a Class 3A state championship in 2021. He finished the season with 1,732 yards and 17 touchdowns. He's since transferred to Tucker and is on pace for a phenomenal senior season. Already this season he's thrown for 577 yards and 5 touchdowns and the smaller high school defenders that he's playing against have no way to stop him when he does decide to tuck his head and run the ball.

Graham could be dominant in the SWAC, giving Alcorn another offensive star that draws national attention like former Braves great Steve “Air” McNair. Only time will tell if he considers signing onto Alcorn but it would be an interesting shakeup to a conference that already is must-see TV.