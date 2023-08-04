Alcorn State football alum and Jets linebacker Claudin Cherrelus drew a lot of attention to himself in last night's Pro Football Hall of Fame game. Cherelus made his presence felt on the defensive end, netting four tackles (three solo) on the evening. He had an impressive moment in the 2nd quarter, fighting through a block to tackle the running back. The moment was captured by Scottay of Offscript TV on Twitter.

Shout out to Alcorn Alum Claudin Cherrelus !!!

Fight thru the block and Still made the play!!! Also The guy He went Through was All American Tackle At Ohio State !! Just sayin!!

@The_Coach_Fred @AlcornStateFB @GeeAyeee pic.twitter.com/c9oaDjBsQV — OffScript_Tv (Hottest Live HBCU Show On Youtube) (@OffScript_Vidz) August 4, 2023

Jets fans were impressed by the effort shown by Cherelus in the Hall of Fame game as well. Twitter user Buffalo Jets Fan commented, “Anyone else notice 41 all night long? UDFA LB Claudin Cherelus. Hell of a night.”

“Been very impressed by Claudin Cherelus tonight. Love his energy. One of the most impactful players on the field,” Twitter account The Jets Press said in a quote tweet.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Been very impressed by Claudin Cherelus tonight. Love his energy. One of the most impactful players on the field. https://t.co/4hndlcgWYp — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) August 4, 2023

Cherelus transferred to Alcorn State from UMass, looking for a team where he could get playing time. In his career with the Braves, Cherelus tallied 149 total tackles, with 87 of them being solo tackles. He had his best game of the 2022 season vs. the Prarie View A&M Panthers, where he got 15 tackles in a 23-16 overtime win on November 4th. He ended the season with 73 tackles (42 solo), five sacks, two forced fumbles and two deflected passes.

Cherelus was selected to participate in the Legacy Bowl and had significant buzz as one of the players that would be drafted out of an HBCU this Spring. But only one HBCU player was selected in the draft: Jackson State defensive back Isaiah Bolden by the New England Patriots. Several other HBCU football alums had to play the market and get signed as Undrafted Free Agents. The Jets picked him up in Undrafted Free Agency, offering him a $15,000 guaranteed salary with a $5,000 bonus.

Cherelus looks to become a permanent member of the Jets roster, which will be one of the NFL's must-watch teams with the addition of Aaron Rodgers as starting Quarterback. The Jets' next preseason game is August 12th vs. the Carolina Panthers at 4 PM EST.