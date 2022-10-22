ALCS Odds: Astros vs. Yankees Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022

The series shifts to the Bronx as the Houston Astros look to take a commanding 3-0 lead when they take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. It’s time to check out our MLB odds series once more and deliver an Astros-Yankees Game 3 prediction and pick.

The Astros defeated the Yankees 3-2 in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. Now, they hope to take a commanding lead and put the Yankees on the brink of elimination.

It was scoreless in the third inning when Alex Bregman approached the plate. Then, Bregman sent a deep one to left field for a three-run blast. The Yankees cut into the deficit with two runs in the fourth inning. However, the score would remain that way until the ninth inning. Ryan Pressly entered the game to shut things down. Next, he struck out Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres before walking Josh Donaldson. Pressly struck out Matt Carpenter to end the game and give the Astros the 2-0 series lead.

Framber Valdez was excellent, tossing seven innings while allowing two runs, none earned, with four hits and nine strikeouts. Today, the Astros will send Christian Javier to the mound. Javier is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA. However, his last appearance was during the American League Division Series on October 11, where he tossed 1 1/3 innings while allowing one earned run on one hit with two strikeouts.

Gerrit Cole takes the mound for the Yankees. Cole is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA during two starts in the playoffs. First, he took down the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS by tossing seven innings while allowing two earned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts. Cole followed that with a dominant Game 4 with 6 1/3 innings while allowing one earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts.

Here are the Astros-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Yankees Game 3 Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-164)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+136)

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-104)

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros are 5-0 in the playoffs. However, they have somehow done it without Jose Altuve’s bat. He is 0 for 7 in the ALCS and 0 for 23 throughout the playoffs, with two walks and one run. Subsequently, Bregman has been hit-or-miss, batting .286 (2 for 7) with one home run and three RBIs through the two games in the ALCS. He is batting .318 (7 for 22) throughout the playoffs with two home runs, six RBIs, and two runs. Meanwhile, Yordan Alvarez is struggling batting .167 (1 for 6) with one run in the ALCS. He is hitting .238 (5 for 21) with two home runs, seven RBIs, and four runs throughout the playoffs.

The Astros bullpen could be the only legitimate weakness on the squad. However, it has held up so far, allowing just one earned run on two hits despite three walks throughout the first two games of the series.

The Astros will cover the spread if they can find a way to solve Cole. Additionally, their bullpen must continue to thrive. They might need to work longer than usual if Javier cannot go longer than four innings.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees are down 2-0, and it is no coincidence that their bats have gone silent. Moreover, Aaron Judge is not hitting well in these playoffs. Judge has a .125 batting average in this series (1 for 8) with one run, hitting .179 (5 for 28) with two home runs, three RBIs, and five runs throughout the playoffs. Likewise, Giancarlo Stanton has not done much better, hitting .250 (2 for 8) with one run in the ALCS. He is batting .167 (4 for 24) with two home runs and six RBIs throughout these playoffs but is looking for his first home run in the ALCS. Also, Rizzo continues to struggle. He is batting 1.67 (1 for 6) in the ALCS but does have one home run with two RBIs and three runs. Consequently, Rizzo is batting .261 (6 for 23) with two home runs, six RBIs, and three runs throughout the playoffs.

But the Yankees could get this offense started if they get some pop at the top of their lineup. Ultimately, it is where Gleyber Torres comes in. Torres is struggling, batting .125 (1 for 8) in the ALCS and .148 (4 for 27) with one RBI and four runs throughout the playoffs.

The Yankees have a mediocre bullpen, which has continued to underperform in this series, allowing three earned runs on six hits, including three in Game 1.

The Yankees will cover the spread if Cole can dominate the Houston lineup. Likewise, the Yankees need to hit the ball to give their bullpen a nice cushion.

Final Astros-Yankees Game 3 Prediction & Pick

Cole is the best pitcher to save the Yankees. Thus, expect him to dominate the Houston lineup and put New York back into the mix. The Yankees cut the series deficit to 2-1 after a convincing win.

Final Astros-Yankees Game 3 Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees: -1.5 (+136)