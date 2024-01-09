Discover Alejandro Garnacho's admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo as the Manchester United winger takes his emulation of the icon to new heights.

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho has made headlines for his on-field prowess and his unwavering admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo. The 19-year-old winger's dedication to emulating his idol has reached new heights, as he was spotted sporting ‘CR7' branded boxers during United's recent FA Cup victory over Wigan.

Garnacho's fandom for Ronaldo has been well-documented, with his Argentine teammate Leandro Paredes shedding light on the young winger's deep admiration. Paredes revealed how Garnacho's love for Ronaldo extends beyond the pitch, making him the subject of playful teasing in the Argentina dressing room, rendering him too shy to engage in discussions.

Paredes empathetically shared, “Poor guy, we drove him crazy. He is very shy and does not answer. However, in this case, he got very nervous and couldn't talk. But as he said, I think he is his idol; he always followed him a lot, and he plays quite similar.”

However, Garnacho's devotion to Ronaldo hasn't been limited to undergarments and admiration. He's mirrored his hero's iconic ‘Siu' celebration, most notably after an exceptional overhead kick goal for Manchester United against Everton, showcasing his desire to emulate Ronaldo's style both on and off the field.

With Garnacho's aspirations to follow in the footsteps of the Manchester United legend, he faces a delicate balance, given the Argentina national team's allegiance to Lionel Messi. This loyalty tussle presents a unique situation for Garnacho, torn between his admiration for Ronaldo and the prevailing support for Messi within the national squad.

Yet, Garnacho's commitment to the Red Devils' legacy remains unwavering, evident in his impressive statistics this season, boasting five goals and two assists in 26 appearances for United.

As Garnacho continues to carve his path at Manchester United, his dedication to emulating Ronaldo is a testament to his admiration and a challenge in navigating his own footballing identity amidst the shadows of two footballing titans, Ronaldo and Messi.