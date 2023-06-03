The 2023 Stanley Cup has finally arrived as the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers will face off on the ice for a chance at each squad's first Stanley Cup title. Aleksander Barkov is featured on a same-game parlay brought to you by FanDuel.

After disposing of the Dallas Stars in six games and punching their ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since shocking the hockey world with a championship appearance in their very first season of existence. Without a doubt, the entire city of Las Vegas and its fans will be on fire when the opening puck drop commences later this evening!

The Florida Panthers are in the midst of a historic postseason run that included knocking out the greatest regular season team of all time in this year's Boston Bruins squad in the first round. Ever since Florida came back from a 3-1 deficit in that series, the Panthers have only lost one game and have gone on to win an active five playoff matchups in a row.

Here are the same-game parlay odds, for Golden Knights-Panthers, courtesy of FanDuel

Same-Game Parlay Odds: Golden Knights-Panthers Odds

Vegas Golden Knights to win

Vegas Golden Knights to score first goal (60 Min)

Aleksander Barkov 3+ shots on goal (60 Min)

Same-Game Parlay Odds: +299 (subject to change)

Not only are the Vegas Golden Knights favored to win Game 1 of these Stanley Cup Finals, but they have also been a tremendous home team all season long. In these playoffs, Vegas has gone 6-3 overall within their home building at T-Mobile Arena. Even more so, but the Golden Knights certainly don't lack confidence in jumping out to a 1-0 lead while also hoisting Lord's Stanley Cup as the end goal. Back in 2016, owner Bill Foley enthusiastically remarked that the newly expanded franchise would win a championship in its opening seven seasons of existence. Alas, 2023 would be Vegas' sixth year in the NHL, so Foley's remarks are right on track.

The next leg within this same-game parlay happens to be whether or not Vegas can score the first goal of the game. On paper, the Golden Knights have scored the opening goal of play in their last three games overall including a series-clinching 6-0 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 6.

On the other side of things, the last leg that needs to hit in this three-leg same-game parlay is Aleksander Barkov finding a way to record 3+ shots on goal. At first glance, Barkov has been one of Florida's main offensive weapons throughout these playoffs as he has recorded 14 total points on 42 shots all on net altogether. In fact, Barkov has recorded at least three shots on goal in 8 of 16 postseason games which would put him right at the 50% mark of converting on this bet. While it may be a toss-up, Barkov should come out aggressive in an attempt to find the back of the net at his center position.