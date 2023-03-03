The Boston Red Sox had a season to forget in 2015, as they capped off the year in last place in the American League East standings with a 78-84 record. The Red Sox would soon turn it around, stringing together three straight playoff appearances, including a World Series-winning run in 2018.

Boston is just coming off of a 2022 season where it also finished in fifth place in the AL East with a 78-84 record. Red Sox manager Alex Cora helped to get the franchise back on the right track in the last decade, and he will look to do the same beginning in the 2023 campaign.

While there is not much outside excitement about Boston’s upcoming season, Cora believes that his squad has what it takes to surprise the baseball world.

“This is a perfect group to turn the page, the kids and the veterans we’ve brought in,” Cora said earlier this week. “You’d be amazed at how little talk there is about the past around here. Don’t take this the wrong way, but they’re not worried about Bogie [Xander Bogaerts] being in San Diego now or [Christian] Vázquez being with the Twins.

“They’ve got their own story to write.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As Cora touched on, the Red Sox will count on a mix of promising talents and veteran players to lead the way this year, from Triston Casas to Justin Turner. Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is set to be the face of the franchise, and as with Cora, he is also optimistic about Boston’s odds of turning it around following a sluggish 2022 campaign.

“I don’t think we felt comfortable being in last place,” Devers said during a press conference in February. “To be honest with you, last year was disappointing. I feel embarrassed by what we did last year. And that’s why I don’t think that’s going to happen again.

“We’re working towards that goal to be better and to fight for championships. That’s what we do here. … But we know we have the guys in there that can turn the page around and can make it to the playoffs and win championships.”

The Red Sox will kick off their 2023 regular season schedule with a home matchup against the Baltimore Orioles on March 30.