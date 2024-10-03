ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The time has finally come and we're ready to bring you a prediction and pick for the headlining Main Event at UFC 307 from Salt Lake City, Utah. The UFC Light Heavyweight strap will be on the line as Champion Alex Pereira takes on the No. 8-ranked contender Khalil Rountree Jr. Check out our UFC odds series for our Pereira-Rountree Jr prediction and pick.

Alex Pereira (11-2) has gone 8-1 in the UFC since 2021 en route to becoming a two-division world champion. After capturing the Light Heavyweight belt, defeating Jamahal Hill, and defeating Jiri Prochazka in their rematch, Pereira will now face Rountree Jr. as the next contender looking to cement himself as an MMA GOAT. Pereira stands 6'4″ with a 79-inch reach.

Khalil Rountree Jr. (13-5) has gone 9-5-0-1 since 2016 en route to his first UFC title shot. He's won five consecutive fights to get to this point, finishing four of those wins in blistering TKO fashion. Now, he'll look to bring his finishing abilities to his first title opportunity in the UFC as he hopes for the monumental upset. Rountree Jr. stands 6'1″ with a 76.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 307 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 307 Odds: Alex Pereira-Khalil Rountree Jr Odds

Alex Pereira: -500

Khalil Rountree Jr: +380

Over 1.5 rounds: -140

Under 1.5 rounds: +110

Why Alex Pereira Will Win

Alex Pereira will be making the third defense of his Light Heavyweight belt and he seems to be even more dangerous at this weight class than he was at Middleweight. Not having to cut the extra weight bodes extremely well for both his stamina and chin, which has held up well given the dangerous opponents he's had to face. This fight will be no different as Pereira will have to use every bit of his long frame in deterring Rountree Jr. from closing the distance and blitzing him in the pocket.

Alex Pereira will undoubtedly have to withstand some moments of danger as his opponent tends to rush in with wild striking combinations without warning. Still, Pereira is a master counter-puncher and it'll only take one clean shot for him to turn the light out and finish this fight. Look for him to be very active with his leg kicks and defending the kicks coming back from Rountree. Ultimately, it's only a matter of time before he starts teeing off on his opponent along the fence.

Why Khalil Rountree Jr. Will Win

Khalil Rountree Jr. is a tough stylistic matchup for anyone and he marches through opponents in the same way that Middleweight champ Dricus Du Plessis walks through opposition. Rountree is extremely strong and physically imposing, so he'll certainly be a program for the longer Alex Pereira to contain if these two start grappling. Look for Rountree to implement his low kicks as he tries to blitz towards Pereira and catch him off-guard.

Remaining patient during this fight will be key for Rountree as he's bound to get caught if he rushes anywhere near Pereira. He'll have to be defensive in his approach, letting Pereira come to him instead of the other way. From there, Rountree can load up on his shots and explode with his striking combinations. Given the elevation, it'll be interesting to see if Rountree rushes for the finish early or if he takes his time and tries to drag this fight out.

Final Alex Pereira-Khalil Rountree Jr Prediction & Pick

This will be another spectacle of a Main Event as both men are intent on ending this fight inside of the distance. Alex Pereira has proven time and time again that he's the best mixed martial artist on the planet, but Khalil Rountree Jr. is hungry for this opportunity and has been waiting quite a long time to seize it.

The best shot Rountree has at winning this fight as the underdog will be to catch Periera coming in and hope that he can wobble him. If Rountree can hurt Pereira for even a second, he'll be very quick to jump in for the finish and end this fight.

However, Alex Pereira is just too good at the moment and he's making fights against top contenders look easy with the way he's winning. While I expect Rountree Jr. to put up a valiant effort, Pereira is too precise with his counter striking and uses distant control to his ultimate advantage. I don't see Rountree Jr. having the patient to stand in the pocket for too long against Pereira, so we have to roll with the champion to find the mark and finish this fight early.

Final Alex Pereira-Khalil Rountree Jr Odds, Prediction & Pick: Alex Pereira (-500); OVER 1.5 Rounds (-140)