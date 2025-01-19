The UFC dropped a bombshell announcement during the UFC 311 broadcast, revealing that light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will defend his title against top contender Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313. The highly anticipated showdown is scheduled for March 8th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Adding to the excitement, a lightweight thriller between Dan Hooker and Justin Gaethje will serve as the co-main event, promising fans a night of high-stakes action.

Expand Tweet

Champion vs. Contender: Pereira Faces His Toughest Test

Alex Pereira (12-2 MMA, 9-1 UFC) enters the bout riding high after a historic 2024 campaign that saw him successfully defend his light heavyweight title three times in just 175 days. The Brazilian knockout artist, known for his devastating striking, will now face perhaps his most formidable challenge to date in Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1 MMA, 11-1-1 UFC).

Expand Tweet

Ankalaev, currently on a 13-fight unbeaten streak, has long been considered one of the most dangerous contenders in the division. The Dagestani fighter's only career loss came in his UFC debut against Paul Craig in March 2018. Since then, he has dominated the competition, showcasing a well-rounded skill set that combines powerful striking with suffocating grappling.

The matchup between Pereira and Ankalaev has been brewing for months, with fans and pundits alike clamoring for this clash of styles. Pereira's world-class kickboxing will be put to the test against Ankalaev's methodical pressure and takedown threat. The champion had previously expressed reluctance to face Ankalaev, but it seems the UFC has managed to put together this highly anticipated bout.

Hooker and Gaethje Set to Ignite the Co-Main

While the light heavyweight title fight rightfully takes center stage, the co-main event between Dan Hooker (23-12 MMA, 13-8 UFC) and Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) has fight fans salivating. Both men are known for their all-action styles and willingness to engage in crowd-pleasing brawls.

Expand Tweet

Hooker, the New Zealand native, has quietly put together a three-fight winning streak coming off a split decision victory against Mateusz Gamrot remaining a perennial contender in the lightweight division. His technical striking and durability have made him a fan favorite, and a win over Gaethje could propel him back into title contention.

Gaethje, the former interim lightweight champion, is coming off a brutal knockout loss against Max Holloway at UFC 300. “The Highlight” lives up to his nickname with an aggressive, forward-pressing style that has earned him multiple Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses throughout his career.

The clash between Hooker and Gaethje has all the ingredients to steal the show, with both fighters known for their refusal to take a backward step. The winner of this bout will likely find themselves in prime position for a title shot in the always-competitive lightweight division.

The UFC 313 card is still taking shape, but with these two blockbuster fights at the top, it's already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated events of 2025. As always, stay tuned for more updates and fight announcements as we approach what promises to be an unforgettable night of action in Las Vegas.