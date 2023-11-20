Ridley Scott recalled when Stanley Kubrick called to ask him a question about Alien, which the Gladiator director couldn't believe.

Alien was Ridley Scott's second feature film. The film received praise from everyone including Stanley Kubrick.

“It's Stanley Kubrick”

Speaking to the Irish Times for his new film, Napoleon, Scott reminisced about getting a phone call from Kubrick after Alien opened. “He said: ‘It's Stanley Kubrick.' I said, ‘F**k off!' He said, ‘No, it's Stanley Kubrick,'” Scott recalled. “He said, ‘I watched Alien, how did you bring the creature out [of] the guy's chest?'”

As unbelievable as it sounds, Kubrick just wanted Scott's advice. It must have been a shocking wake-up call that proved to Scott that he had arrived.

Stanley Kubrick was a fellow icon. The late director had done it all from war films (Paths of Glory) to satire (Dr. Strangelove) to sci-fi (2001: A Space Odyssey) to horror (The Shining). Other notable works include A Clockwork Orange, Barry Lyndon, Full Metal Jacket, and Eyes Wide Shut.

Ridley Scott, 85, has not allowed age to slow him down. Alien was released in 1979 and he's made countless films since then. He stayed in the sci-fi genre for his next film, Blade Runner, and has also directed numerous historical epics including Gladiator, The Last Duel, and Napoleon.

The Alien franchise began with Scott's 1979 film. There have since been eight follow-up films released including two crossover films with the Predator franchise. The likes of James Cameron and David Fincher both tried their hands at the franchise. Scott would eventually return in 2012, directing Prometheus, and returning again in 2017 for Alien: Covenant.

Napoleon is Scott's latest film. The historical epic shows the titular character's rise to power through Empress Joséphine's (Vanessa Kirby) eyes.