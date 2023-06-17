You’ll be battling all types of Xenomorphs in Aliens Dark Descent, a real-time strategy game announced in the Summer Game Fest 2022.

Aliens Dark Descent Release Date: June 20, 2023

Tread carefully, as your foes will adapt their tactics to your actions while hunting you down because death is permanent.

The official reveal trailer for Aliens Dark Descent was a cinematic showing armed forces opening fire against Xenomorphs. Ultimately, it’s implied that they were not able to survive the attack, setting the scene and premise. They eventually also released gameplay and story trailers for the game as the release date approached.

In the game, you command Colonial Marines to prevent a Xenomorph outbreak on Moon Lethe. While the infamous Xenomorphs are a part of the game, Aliens Dark Descent also promises to introduce new creatures to the Aliens franchise. It also features an original Alien story, putting you in the shoes of a commander fighting against Facehuggers, Praetorians, Alien Queens and other non-Xenomorph enemies such as rogue humans and the aforementioned new creatures. Your troops’ health, resources, and sanity will need to be managed to make sure you all stay as a unit. Creating safe zones, setting up motion trackers, uncovering shortcuts, and more can be done to increase your chances of survival. Form your squad from different classes, each able to level up and specialize with unique abilities, weapons, armor, and perks. Your enemies can adapt, and so can you.

Aliens Dark Descent is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC on June 20, 2023.

