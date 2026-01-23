In Kirby Air Riders, players need to collect Miles in order to buy items from the Shop. From Hats to Stickers to new Rides, it's nice to have a lot of Miles if you like buying different things. But not everyone knows how to get Miles, or methods of collecting them faster. Therefore, we created a guide to explain how you can get Miles in Kirby Air Riders. Additionally, we'll throw in some suggested methods of gaining Miles faster.

How Do You Get Miles in Kirby Air Riders?

Overall, there are two ways to get Miles in Kirby Air Riders:

Playing Modes – Air Ride, Top Ride, City Trial, and Road Trip

Completing Specific Checklist objectives

To get Miles in Kirby Air Riders, you essentially need to play any of the game's various modes. Air Ride, Top Ride, City Trial, and Road Trip all offer Miles for the player to earn. So with that being said, you could technically just play your favorite modes if you want.

Furthermore, playing online provides you with more miles in any mode than its offline counterpart. So even if you play in a City Trial match full of CPUs, you'll still earn more Miles.

While you earn a static amount of miles per race or match, you can increase your Miles gains by doing various things. Collecting stat boosts in City Trial, using your Special ability, knocking out enemies all provide you with a small increment of Miles. The gain may look negligible, but it adds up over time.

Furthermore, by just playing the game, you've probably completed a few objectives.

Tips on Farming Miles in Air Riders

City Trial seems to offer the highest payout of Miles for any mode. Of course, that's because it takes the longest. But if you like a certain mode from City Trial, you can also just spam Stadium. For me, one game of City Trial can net me anywhere from 1,000 to even 4,000 Miles. You can reach that higher number via:

Playing longer matches (customizing game length)

Performing well in Events

Completing Checklist objectives

Some players may suggest playing Road Trip, which can take hours to complete. However, as fun as Road Trip is, it's a mode that's good enough for one play-through, and that's about it.

City Trial can get repetitive, but it's various events and stadium modes make each match feel more unique. With the game's various characters and vehicles, it's fun to try out different builds and routes.

If you need something faster, you can just spam City Trial Stadium levels. Certain modes like Rail Panic only take half a minute to complete. There's also Top Ride and Air Ride, with race lengths varying by map. But for the most part, I just recommend playing a full game of City Trial.

But, it's also important to note that there are various Checklist Objectives across each mode. For your convenience, we created a list of all of those objectives below.

List of Checklist Objectives with Miles as Rewards

Mode Objective Miles Air Ride Keep a star slide going for 4 seconds 300 Air Ride On “Steamgust Forge”, pass over the top of the Goal Gate 300 Air Ride On “Mount Amberfalls”, defeat an enemy Cappy and leave only the cap behind 300 Air Ride On “Cyberion Highway”, grow both bigger and smaller in a single race 300 Top Ride On “Air” Finish 4 laps within 1:10:00 300 Top Ride Win with the course, rider, and machine set to random 300 Top Ride On “Cave”, finish without getting any items 300 Top Ride Win on “Steam” using the Tank Star 300 Top Ride On “Flower”, win without Boosting 300

City Trial On “Highjump” fly to a height of 110 Yd 300 City Trial On “Kirby Melee 2”, get at least 30 points without copying Enemy Abilities 300 City Trial On “Beam Gauntlet”, Finish within 0:35:00 300 Road Trip Eat 20 kind of food items during a Gourmet race Challenge 300 Road Trip Press a big button during a button rush challenge 300 Road Trip Obtain 12 kinds of machines 300

Overall, that includes our guide on how to get Miles in Kirby Air Riders. While it will certainly be a grind to get into the 100,000 Miles range, but if you play the game enough, you'll get enough for what you need.

As mentioned, Miles can be used to buy Hats, Machine Decals, custom Machines created by others online, and more. Unfortunately, whenever a machine is bought online, its price increases, making it difficult to buy more expensive machines. Furthermore, you do NOT earn Miles when selling your own custom machine.

We hope this guide helps you in your effort to unlock everything the game has to offer. Furthermore, feel free to check out our other guides on how to unlock things like characters or machines.

