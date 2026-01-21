Kirby Air Riders features over 30 Hats for players to get and wear in various modes. However, not everyone knows how to unlock these Hats or where to get the resources to unlock them. Therefore, we created a guide on how to get all Hats in Kirby Air Riders. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

How Do You Get All Hats in Kirby Air Riders?

Here is how you can get all 33 Hats in Kirby Air Riders:

HatMiles Cost / Unlock Requirement
Blue Cap540 Miles
White Cap540 Miles
Red Cap540 Miles
Cowboy Hat1,140 Miles
Chef's Hat780 Miles
Pilot's CapGlide for a total 0f 1,094 yards
Silk HatAs “Daroach”, Steal Copy Abilities two times in a single race
Tulip Hat750 Miles
Round Cap1,080 Miles
Turban1,100 Miles
Crown6,400 Miles
Wizard's Hat1,140 Miles
Warrior Helm1,270 Miles
Viking HelmCity Trial: Dustop Derby 5 – Win after breaking 10 crystals
Kabuto1,410 Miles
Hydra Kabuto7,500 Miles
Eggshell940 Miles
Dino Skull1,320 Miles
Bull Horns750 Miles
Pointy Ears630 Miles
Round Ears630 Miles
Nibbled Ears630 Miles
Oblong Ears630 Miles
Droopy Ears630 Miles
Bunny Ears630 Miles
Sunglasses680 Miles
Floral Pin780 Miles
Ribbon960 Miles
Onigiri570 Miles
Topknot830 Miles
Pinwheel1,020 Miles
Weather Vane1,470 Miles
Halo1,050 Miles

Overall, that includes all Hats in Kirby Air Riders. Most Hats can be unlocked with Miles, a currency which can be used in Shops to buy various customization items. Players earn Miles by, you guessed it, by riding around and traveling far distances. Essentially, the more you ride, the more miles you earn. Furthermore, some checklist objectives grant you bonus miles.

However, not all Hats can be unlocked with Miles. For example, you must unlock the Silk Hat by using Daroach's special ability twice in a single race. Of course, this means you need to unlock Daroach, which involves defeating Gemaine. And the Viking Helm requires you to break 10 crystals and win in City Trial's Dustop Derby 5.

Perhaps the easiest to unlock is the Pilot's Cap, which just requires you to glide a lot. If you play the game a lot, you'll unlock this one fairly easily.

Overall, that includes all Hats in Kirby Air Riders and how you can get them. We hope this guide helps you in your effort to unlock everything the game has to offer. Furthermore, feel free to check out our other guides on how to unlock things like characters or machines.

