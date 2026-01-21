Kirby Air Riders features over 30 Hats for players to get and wear in various modes. However, not everyone knows how to unlock these Hats or where to get the resources to unlock them. Therefore, we created a guide on how to get all Hats in Kirby Air Riders. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

How Do You Get All Hats in Kirby Air Riders?

Here is how you can get all 33 Hats in Kirby Air Riders:

Hat Miles Cost / Unlock Requirement Blue Cap 540 Miles White Cap 540 Miles Red Cap 540 Miles Cowboy Hat 1,140 Miles Chef's Hat 780 Miles Pilot's Cap Glide for a total 0f 1,094 yards Silk Hat As “Daroach”, Steal Copy Abilities two times in a single race Tulip Hat 750 Miles Round Cap 1,080 Miles

Turban 1,100 Miles Crown 6,400 Miles Wizard's Hat 1,140 Miles Warrior Helm 1,270 Miles Viking Helm City Trial: Dustop Derby 5 – Win after breaking 10 crystals Kabuto 1,410 Miles Hydra Kabuto 7,500 Miles Eggshell 940 Miles Dino Skull 1,320 Miles Bull Horns 750 Miles

Pointy Ears 630 Miles Round Ears 630 Miles Nibbled Ears 630 Miles Oblong Ears 630 Miles Droopy Ears 630 Miles Bunny Ears 630 Miles

Sunglasses 680 Miles Floral Pin 780 Miles Ribbon 960 Miles Onigiri 570 Miles Topknot 830 Miles

Pinwheel 1,020 Miles Weather Vane 1,470 Miles Halo 1,050 Miles

Overall, that includes all Hats in Kirby Air Riders. Most Hats can be unlocked with Miles, a currency which can be used in Shops to buy various customization items. Players earn Miles by, you guessed it, by riding around and traveling far distances. Essentially, the more you ride, the more miles you earn. Furthermore, some checklist objectives grant you bonus miles.

However, not all Hats can be unlocked with Miles. For example, you must unlock the Silk Hat by using Daroach's special ability twice in a single race. Of course, this means you need to unlock Daroach, which involves defeating Gemaine. And the Viking Helm requires you to break 10 crystals and win in City Trial's Dustop Derby 5.

Perhaps the easiest to unlock is the Pilot's Cap, which just requires you to glide a lot. If you play the game a lot, you'll unlock this one fairly easily.

Overall, that includes all Hats in Kirby Air Riders and how you can get them. We hope this guide helps you in your effort to unlock everything the game has to offer. Furthermore, feel free to check out our other guides on how to unlock things like characters or machines.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.