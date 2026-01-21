It appears the next major IP to join Fortnite Battle Royale is NBC's iconic sitcom The Office, thanks to the latest tease from the video game.

Fortnite's official social media accounts posted a picture of beets on their pages. “Build. Beets. Battle Royale,” the caption read, riffing on The Office's iconic “Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica” line.

If the rumors are true, expect a crossover between Fortnite and The Office. It's unclear exactly what this will entail, but perhaps skins and other accessories are coming.

When is Fortnite's crossover with The Office happening?

The social media posts do not say when The Office is coming to Fortnite. However, if they are teasing it, it will likely come in the near future.

New items are added to the shop routinely. So, players should keep a keen eye on the game and the shop over the coming days as new things come.

The Office is one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. It's no surprise that Fortnite would want to collaborate and create a crossover with the show.

It has been over a decade since The Office aired its series finale in May 2013. Greg Daniels created the adaptation of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant's BBC series of the same name.

The series showed the daily lives of office workers at a branch of a fictional company called Dunder Mifflin Paper Company located in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Steve Carell led the first seven seasons as Michael Scott, the branch's manager. Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, and Jenna Fischer starred in all nine seasons.

During its run, The Office aired 201 episodes across its nine seasons. It aired from Mar. 24, 2005, to May 16, 2013, on NBC. Since then, a spin-off, The Paper, premiered on Sept. 4, 2025. Oscar Nunez returned to play Oscar Martinez from The Office. Peacock greenlit a second season before the series premiere.