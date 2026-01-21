We've got the NFL Conference Championship Round Results According to Madden 26 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 26 went 3-1 in predicting the Divisional Round games. Overall, the game is now 178-104 in predicting NFL games since Week 1 of the regular season. Can it improve those numbers in the Conference Championship round? Let's find out as we simulate every game this weekend on Madden 26.

NFL Conference Championship Results According to Madden 26

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos – NFL Conference Championship Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #2 NE 7 10 3 7 27 #1 DEN 7 6 7 0 20

Jarrett Stidham played well in Bo Nix's absence, but the Broncos could not prevent the Patriots from powering on through to their 12th Super Bowl appearance. The Broncos kept it close for the entire game, with the defense making big plays to keep them alive. And while Stidham didn't play bad, he was a bit inaccurate in his first start since 2023.

New England only trailed once in the game, but managed to take a 17-13 lead by the end of the first half. Drake Maye threw a touchdown pass and ran for another en route to victory. A six-yard touchdown run from Rhamondre Stevenson gave the Patriots a 27-20 lead with about 13 minutes left.

Denver had multiple chances to tie the game again. Stidham even led the Broncos to the NE 18 with just 16 seconds left. But four straight incompletions and a turnover on downs led to a New England victory. Despite the good fight, it wasn't enough for the Broncos, whose season ends on a sour note.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks – NFL Conference Championship Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT FINAL #5 LAR 3 0 0 21 7 31 #1 SEA 7 7 7 3 0 24

Despite dominating for most of the game, the Seattle Seahawks allowed the Rams to score three unanswered touchdowns in the last nine minutes, forcing the game to overtime.

Seahawks' RB Kenneth Walker III did everything he could with his increased role. Without RB Zach Charbonnet, the Seahawks relied heavily on their star HB. He ended up scoring three touchdowns, including a 32 Yd run in the third quarter. With rainy conditions making it difficult to pass, Sam Darnold struggled to get the ball out in the air.

Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford took his time, but he exploded in the fourth quarter. He found Puka Nacua for two straight touchdowns, making it 24-17 with just 1:28 left. The Rams' defense forced a quick three-and-out, and managed to get the ball with about 1:19 left. L.A.'s offense struggled, only moving 16 yards in about one minute. But Davante Adams made a clutch, 60 Yd touchdown reception before time expired.

In Overtime, Rams' WR Xavier Smith caught what ended up being the game-winning touchdown. On the Seahawks' drive, Darnold led the team into LAR territory, but a four-and-out ended Seattle's season.

According to Madden 26, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will play each other in Super Bowl LX. These teams have played each other twice already in Super Bowl history, with the Patriots winning both games. Furthermore, both of wins came during the Tom Brady era.

Overall, that wraps up our NFL Conference Championship Round Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed reading, and we look forward to seeing how it performs! Regardless off the outcome, we look forward to seeing what crazy stuff the game might predict will happen.

