Last year in Jan. 2025, WWE released the teaser of WWE 2K25, one of the highest-rated WWE video games in a long time. Now, a year later, the promotion has again started dropping several new teases for the 2K26 edition, although the latest one might have an error.

Earlier this month, WWE 2K26 dropped two new teasers for the upcoming Attitude Era and Monday Night Wars edition/content for the game. Now, the video game has dropped another short teaser, possibly teasing several new additions for this year's edition.

The brand new teaser features a glass shattering before showcasing major hints for this year. While fans believe they spotted the addition of Zack Ryder/Matt Cardona, a vanity mirror (Blake Monroe), an iguana (potential Mr.Iguana addition), fur boots (Victoria), and more, it also featured a set of DVDs, possibly signalling toward CM Punk's showcase mode matches.

However, one of the matches mentioned there included “John Cena vs Randy Ortan” at Breaking Point. While the match actually took place, it was Orton's spelling error that caught fans' attention. It is currently unknown if the error was intentional or overlooked. This specific match between Cena and Orton at Breaking Point could also mean the possible return of the I Quit match type. Recently, a similar AI blunder had occurred when WWE-AAA's new promotional video featured Dominik Mysterio as the AEW Champion.

The video also featured a calendar with the word “draft” marked on the date Jan. 30, 2026. This could also mean the much-awaited inclusion of the WWE Draft in the universe mode, while also possible information reveal on that above-mentioned specific date.

WWE is set to host the 2026 Royal Rumble on Jan. 31, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, before which they are set to host the Jan. 30, 2026, SmackDown from the King Abdullah Financial District.