We've got the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks NFC Championship Results according to Madden 26. The NFL Playoffs continue this weekend, with the last four teams fighting for a ticket to the Super Bowl. The Rams got revenge against the Panthers then defeated Chicago in the freezing cold. Meanwhile, the Seahawks demolished the 49ers and boast one of the best defenses in the league. But only one team can advance to the Super Bowl.

Rams vs. Seahawks NFC Championship Results According to Madden 26

According to Madden 26, the Los Angeles Rams will comeback to defeat the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game 31-24 in Overtime.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT FINAL #5 LAR 3 0 0 21 7 31 #1 SEA 7 7 7 3 0 24

Throughout the first three quarters, it honestly seemed like Seattle was going to have another big win like they did with the 49ers. After Rams' K Harrison Mevis converted a 39 Yd FG, the Seahawks scored 24 unanswered points. This included three touchdown runs from RB Kenneth Walker III, who scored in every quarter except the fourth. With the absence of RB Zach Charbonnet due to injury, Walker was tasked with running the ball more, a task he performed efficiently.

With 13:02 left in the game, Seahawks' K Jason Myers converted a 20 Yd FG to make things 24-3. But the game was still far from over. A 39 Yd touchdown reception from Puka Nacua made it a two-possession game with 9:34.

But the Rams weren't able to score again until there was 1:28 left in the game. Nacua caught another touchdown pass, but the Rams missed their two-point conversion. Why did they go for two, you ask? I have no idea. Perhaps the rainy conditions in Seattle made it difficult to kick the ball. Or more likely, the AI just made a weird decision.

Because L.A. still had three timeouts, they managed to get the ball back quickly. In fact, the Seahawks only managed to waste 10 seconds on their last drive (three runs), giving the Rams a bit of hope.

Once L.A. got the ball, they only had 1:15 left. In one minute and 11 seconds they only managed to make it to their own 40 yard line. But Davante Adams came in clutch, scoring on a 60 Yd touchdown reception, leaving just 0:12 left on the clock. Stafford found WR Xavier Smith for the two-point conversion to tie things up.

In OT, the Rams managed to get the ball first. Xavier Smith made another big play, catching aa 4 Yd touchdown pass. As for the Seahawks, Sam Darnold led his offense to the LA 28. But on 4th & 6, he threw an incomplete pass intended for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, leading to a Rams' victory.

The Rams managed to get revenge on the Panthers, then survive frigid conditions against a fiesty Bears team. Now, they managed to come back and beat their divisional rival in rainy conditions on the road. Whether or not this result feels realistic, it sure does feel cinematic.

With the win, the L.A. Rams are headed for the Super Bowl. They will face the New England Patriots or Denver Broncos. Furthermore, it'll be their second Super Bowl appearance since LVI. Will Matt Stafford be able to win his second ring before hanging up the cleats for good?

Of course, that's all speculation. We look forward to the real game this weekend.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

LAR – Harrison Mevis, 39 Yd FG, 9:16 (LAR 3-0)

SEA – Kenneth Walker III, 1 Yd run (Jason Myers kick), 1:56 (SEA 7-3)

Second Quarter:

SEA – Kenneth Walker III, 16 Yd run (Jason Myers kick), 12:00 (SEA 14-3)

Third Quarter:

SEA – Kenneth Walker III, 32 Yd run (Jason Myers kick), 5:11 (SEA 21-3)

Fourth Quarter:

SEA – Jason Myers, 20 Yd FG, 13:02 (SEA 24-3)

LAR – Puka Nacua 39 Yd pass from Matthew Stafford (Harrison Mevis kick), 9:34 (SEA 24-10)

LAR – Puka Nacua 4 Yd pass from Matthew Stafford (two-point conversion FAILED), 1:28 (SEA 24-16)

LAR – Davante Adams 60 Yd pass from Matthew Stafford (two-point conversion SUCCESSFUL), 0:04 (Tied 24-24)

Overtime:

LAR – Xavier Smith 4 Yd pass from Matthew Stafford (Harrison Mevis kick), 8:40 (LAR 31-24)

Overall, that wraps up our Rams vs. Seahawks NFC Championship Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Furthermore, Madden 26's Rosters are messed up, with multiple players in the wrong positions. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

