WWE 2K26 is on the way and, according to a report, is bringing back modes like The Island while also adding a CM Punk Showcase and more. The report also includes more details about its release window, four new match types, and the game's roster size. Without further ado, let's dive right into the WWE 2K26 details according to this report!

First Details on WWE 2K26 Revealed – The Island, CM Punk Showcase, and more

According to Insider Gaming's Mike Straw, WWE 2K26‘s Showcase this year will let players re-live CM Punk's iconic career. Featuring historic matches, play through CM Punk's story and unlock rewards along the way. While we don't have too many details yet, we're excited for the possibilities.

We also wonder if the developers plan on throwing in any “What if” matches. I'm sure there's a lot of bouts the fans want to see between CM Punk and other stars from WWE history. For reference, last year's showcase focused on the Bloodline Dynasty and included 17 matches.

Furthermore, the report also suggests that WWE 2K25's The Island will return in 2K26. Similar to The City from NBA 2K, this hub allows you to explore a small area with a created character. While the mode had mixed reception last year, we're curious to see what 2K does to improve it in this installment. But for now, we know a few details.

Firstly, the Island of Relevancy is now going through a “power struggle”. Three factions will fight for supremacy over The Island, which we'll hear more about closer to the game's launch. And fortunately for Switch 2 owners, they'll be able to experience this mode.

Article Continues Below

Lastly, WWE 2K26 will feature a ton of match types, with four new ones reportedly on the way. Among these match types comes a revamped backstage brawl with improvements also coming to WarGames. Enjoy these modes with an expansive roster of over 200 characters. These include current stars, WWE legends of old, and NXT wrestlers.

As for the new match types, they reportedly include:

I Quit Match – Match can only end when one wrestler quits

– Match can only end when one wrestler quits Inferno Match – Light your opponent on fire

– Light your opponent on fire Three Stages of Hell Match – Best of three match type where each round become increasingly dangerous

– Best of three match type where each round become increasingly dangerous Dumpster Match – TBA

Overall, that includes the first details we have on WWE 2K26, according to a report. With the release not too far from now, expect to hear more info soon. We wouldn't be surprised if we heard something concrete this month. But we'll definitely hear more about the game next month.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our newsletter for more weekly info.