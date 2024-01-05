Brawl Stars Season 22 began this week, with 50 new tiers of rewards for the Brawl Pass. Additionally, this Brawl Pass marks a new era in Brawl Stars, which now includes two paid-passes and the removal of chromatic rarity. Overall, the new changes also replaces the several tiers of chromatic brawler pins to reward players with more bling, credits, gems, and gold. However, the Brawl Pass can no longer be purchased with Gems, starting in Season 22. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the Season 22 Brawl Pass Rewards.

Brawl Stars Brawl Pass Rewards Season 22 – Coins, Power Points, Gems & More

The following rewards for the Brawl Stars Brawl Pass include:

TierFree PassBrawl Pass ($6.99)Brawl Pass Plus ($9.99)
FREE.500 Power Points1000 Bling1500 Bling
1Starr Drop.Player Pin
2100 Credits100 Credits.
3Starr Drop100 Bling.
41000 Coins.1000 Coins.1500 Coins
5Starr DropPlayer Pin.
6100 Credits .100 Credits.
7Starr Drop100 Bling
810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
9Starr DropPlayer Pin
101000 Power Points1000 Power Points1500 Power Points
11Starr Drop100 Bling.
12100 Credits100 Credits.
13Starr DropPlayer Pin.
141000 Coins1000 Coins.
15Starr Drop100 Bling
16100 Credits100 Credits
17Starr DropPlayer Pin
1810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
19Starr Drop100 Bling
201000 Coins1000 Coins
21Starr DropSpray
22100 Credits100 Credits
23Starr Drop100 Bling
241000 Power Points1000 Power Points
25Starr Drop1000 Credits
26100 Credits100 Credits
27Starr Drop100 Bling
2810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
29Starr DropPlayer Pin
301000 Coins1000 Coins
31Starr Drop100 Bling
32100 Credits100 Credits
33Starr DropPlayer Pin
341000 Coins1000 Coins
35Starr Drop100 Bling
36100 Credits100 Credits
37Starr DropPlayer Pin
3810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
39Starr Drop100 Bling
401000 Coins1000 Coins
41Starr DropPlayer Pin
4210 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
43Starr Drop100 Bling
441000 Coins1000 Coins1500 Coins
45Starr DropNew Player Icon
46100 Credits100 CreditsKiiro Pawlette Pass Skin
47Starr Drop100 Bling
481000 Coins1000 CoinsMidori Pawlette Brawl Pass Skin
49100 Credits100 Credits
50Legendary Starr DropPinku Pawlette Skin“The First” Player Title

Overall, that wraps up all the available rewards in the Brawl Pass For Brawl Stars Season 22. Furthermore, this new Pass system replaces all the Chromatic brawler pins with more reward like Coins, Power Points, and Gems. Additionally, the Brawl Pass Plus grants 20% XP to help you unlock several tiers at once. Overall, if you play regularly, then the free pass or regular paid pass should help you get everything you need.

