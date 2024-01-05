This Brawl Pass includes two paid-passes and the removal of chromatic rarity items.

Brawl Stars Season 22 began this week, with 50 new tiers of rewards for the Brawl Pass. Additionally, this Brawl Pass marks a new era in Brawl Stars, which now includes two paid-passes and the removal of chromatic rarity. Overall, the new changes also replaces the several tiers of chromatic brawler pins to reward players with more bling, credits, gems, and gold. However, the Brawl Pass can no longer be purchased with Gems, starting in Season 22. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the Season 22 Brawl Pass Rewards.

Brawl Stars Brawl Pass Rewards Season 22 – Coins, Power Points, Gems & More

💞 Welcome back home, Senpai! 💞 Pinku Pawlette is coming TOMORROW with the new Brawl Pass and the #StarrToon Season! :3 pic.twitter.com/PYB8MH653A — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) January 3, 2024

The following rewards for the Brawl Stars Brawl Pass include:

Tier Free Pass Brawl Pass ($6.99) Brawl Pass Plus ($9.99) FREE . 500 Power Points 1000 Bling 1500 Bling 1 Starr Drop . Player Pin – 2 100 Credits 100 Credits . – 3 Starr Drop 100 Bling . – 4 1000 Coins . 1000 Coins . 1500 Coins 5 Starr Drop Player Pin – . 6 100 Credits . 100 Credits . – 7 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 8 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems

9 Starr Drop Player Pin – 10 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points 1500 Power Points 11 Starr Drop 100 Bling – . 12 100 Credits 100 Credits – . 13 Starr Drop Player Pin – . 14 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – . 15 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 16 100 Credits 100 Credits – 17 Starr Drop Player Pin –

18 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 19 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 20 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 21 Starr Drop Spray – 22 100 Credits 100 Credits – 23 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 24 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points – 25 Starr Drop 1000 Credits – 26 100 Credits 100 Credits –

27 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 28 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 29 Starr Drop Player Pin – 30 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 31 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 32 100 Credits 100 Credits – 33 Starr Drop Player Pin – 34 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 35 Starr Drop 100 Bling –

36 100 Credits 100 Credits – 37 Starr Drop Player Pin – 38 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 39 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 40 1000 Coins 1000 Coins – 41 Starr Drop Player Pin – 42 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 43 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 44 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 1500 Coins

45 Starr Drop New Player Icon – 46 100 Credits 100 Credits Kiiro Pawlette Pass Skin 47 Starr Drop 100 Bling – 48 1000 Coins 1000 Coins Midori Pawlette Brawl Pass Skin 49 100 Credits 100 Credits – 50 Legendary Starr Drop Pinku Pawlette Skin “The First” Player Title

Overall, that wraps up all the available rewards in the Brawl Pass For Brawl Stars Season 22. Furthermore, this new Pass system replaces all the Chromatic brawler pins with more reward like Coins, Power Points, and Gems. Additionally, the Brawl Pass Plus grants 20% XP to help you unlock several tiers at once. Overall, if you play regularly, then the free pass or regular paid pass should help you get everything you need.

