Chuck, the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars, comes out this week. The brand new fighter marks the second fighter joining this season, with Pearl being Season 20's chromatic brawler. But Chuck is completely different from every brawler in the game, and fans are going to want to learn right away where his best uses are. So without further ado, we created a guide showing off all Chuck's abilities, and what modes you should consider using him in.

Brawl Stars Chuck Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Mythic Brawler

🚂 Here comes the opening act for Chuck! 🚂 Get early access to Chuck TODAY ahead of his full release on October 18th! With Chuck's early access you also get loads of extra stuff in the Shop, including the Inferno Chuck Skin! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8rtbwgWJGJ — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) October 11, 2023

To unlock Chuck, you need to collect 1900 credits, or purchase him for 349 gems ($19.99 USD). Additionally, Chuck must be the selected brawler on your Starr Road path if you want to collect him. You can earn credits via Starr Drops, season rewards, and sometimes as free items in the Shop.

Chuck is a spooky train conductor who operates differently than most heroes in Brawl Stars. His play style and abilities make him a complete anomaly to go up against if you're not prepared. Lucky for you, we've got some tips and tricks on how to use and counter him.

Brawl Stars Chuck Guide – Overview

Chuck's main attack, Steam Engine, shoots three clouds in a straight line that pierces through enemies (6.67 tile range). The attack's damage depends on the range in which it was fired. The closer Chuck gets to his target, the more damage his main attack does.

Chuck's Super, Choo-Choo!, allows him to throw a post on the map. When he charges his super again, (which gradually charges), he can either place another post, or dash to his nearest post depending on where he is. To place a new post, Chuck must be at least 6.67 tiles away from other posts he placed. At most, Chuck only places three posts at once, so think before you place them.

Placing the post itself deals some damage, but the main damage from his Super comes from dashing into enemies. Should you dash into your foe during your Super, you'll deal lots of damage as you zig across the map quickly. Additionally, you can dash through all three posts as long as they're 10 tiles away with no obstacles in between.

It might sound confusing, but after a match or two with him, you'll understand how it works. In the meanwhile, let's check out Chuck's stats:

POWER LEVEL HEALTH DAMAGE (MIN. RANGE) DAMAGE (MAX. RANGE) Super – Post Damage Super – Dash Damage 1 4500 540 270 400 1750 2 4950 594 297 440 1925 3 5400 648 324 480 2100 4 5850 702 351 520 2275 5 6300 756 378 560 2450 6 6750 810 405 600 2625 7 7200 864 432 640 2800 8 7650 918 459 680 2975 9 8100 972 486 720 3150

10 8550 1026 513 760 3325

11 9000 1080 540 800 3500

Chuck does not come with a brand new Hypercharge ability, but he does get two gadgets and two Star Powers upon release:

Chuck Gadgets and Star Powers – Which Ones Are The Best?

Firstly, we should take a look at gadgets:

Rerouting “Chuck removes the nearest Post and recharges his Super.”

Ghost Train “Chuck's next Super can go through walls!”



And now for his Star Powers:

Pit Stop “Increases the maximum amount of Posts by 1.”

Tickets Please! “Dashing through enemies with his Super will also steal 33% of their ammo.”



Lastly, Chuck gets access to the following gears:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Charge

Now that we know his stats and abilities, which setup is the best for Chuck?

Brawl Stars Chuck Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget and Gear Setup

Overall, we really like the Ghost Train gadget. You can easily surprise opponents by dashing through a wall and getting close and personal with them. Additionally, since Chuck deals more damage up close, it makes more sense just to reach your target. Lastly, if you dash through your opponent, you start that fight with a clear advantage as you've taken a huge chunk of their HP.

We also recommend the Tickets Please! Star Power. Three posts is more than enough to go through the whole map, plus your super charges incredibly fast. Additionally, Taking 33% of your opponents ammo while dashing through them and dealing more damage up close seems like a better deal. This gadget and Star power setup allows you to reach your opponent with ease, deal tons of damage, take their ammo, and ultimately win fights.

For gears, we recommend his Gadget Charge and Damage gears. Overall, having an extra gadget use always helps and keeps opponents on their toes. Additionally, doing extra damage never hurts when below 50% HP. However, feel free to experiment with the Speed gear on maps with lots of bushes.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should I Use Chuck In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Chuck seems great for a wide variety of modes, but we'll stick with the ones he'll work best in right away:

Gem Grab

With his insane mobility, Chuck can easily catch up to a gem carrier, or snag some gems and zip right back to safety. Overall, Chuck provides a constant threat capable of turning the tables quickly. Additionally, his high HP numbers should keep him safe should he want to make a risky move here or there. By using his Posts, Chuck can navigate most Gem Grab maps with incredible ease.

Hot Zone

Just like Gem Grab, Chuck keeps himself relevant by how fast he reaches the Hot Zone. Additionally, his attack damage up close should destroy all opponents contesting a hot zone with him. Additionally, by placing multiple posts, Chuck can easily dash across the map and into the second zone to disrupt the enemy team. Overall, Chuck makes for a great brawler with the speed necessary to intimidate enemies.

Brawl Ball

Just like the last two modes, Chuck's speed makes him the next Kylian Mbappe. He can easily move down the field quickly with his posts and fast-charging super. Additionally, he deals a ton of damage up close, which he might need to take out the opposition's goal scoring opportunities. Lastly, his Pit Stop Star Power lets him place a fourth post. In this mode it could be what your team needs to make a last second goal.

Brawl Stars Chuck Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Chuck In?

Bounty

Depending on the map, Chuck might struggle against long range brawlers such as Bea, Piper, Mandy, or throwers like Grom, Tick, Dynamike, and more. However, his speed should help him dodge incoming attacks while he plans a counter strategy. Nevertheless, if you want to use Chuck in bounty, try using him in a map full of cover. However, watch out for close range brawlers like Shelly, who might make quick work of Chuck.

Siege

Since Siege requires you to attack a stationary target defended by missile launchers, and you have to fight a giant robot to boot, Chuck might not be the best here. However, when it comes to purely collecting Bolts, Chuck has his uses since he moves so quickly. Overall, he might not be the best suited brawler for this mode, but it could still work depending on your play style.

Knockout

Like Bounty, Chuck might struggle on maps with little cover. Long range opponents usually shine in these modes/maps, so try thinking outside of the box if you want to use him here. Overall, we don't recommend Chuck in a one-life-per-round mode. However, that does not deny how much fun he would be to use though.

Overall, we really enjoy Chuck and can't wait for him to come out. Furthermore, the newest mythic brawler feels so different from what we usually see in Brawl Stars. Nevertheless, we hope to see some awesome Chuck highlights from the community, and hopefully Supercell adjusts his stats accordingly.

