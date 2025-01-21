Mario Kart 9 will feature several beloved characters from the Super Mario Franchise. During the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, we got a glimpse of the next entry in the Mario Kart series. While we didn't get to see a whole lot of gameplay, we see a pretty good number of characters who'll be playable at launch. Therefore, we listed all the characters confirmed in Mario Kart 9 for your convenience.

Who Are All the Playable Characters in Mario Kart 9?

So far, the following characters will be playable in Mario Kart 9:

Mario

Luigi

Princess Peach

Princess Daisy

Yoshi

Toad

Toadette

Baby Mario

Baby Luigi

Rosalina

Donkey Kong

Bowser

Wario

Waluigi

Pauline

Furthermore, it appears that Bowser Jr. and Baby Rosalina may also make an appearance, though we can't confirm it yet. However, that seems to be all the playable characters we know of now. Of course, we expect there'll be more revealed leading up to the game's launch.

We wonder if Nintendo plans to bring back all of Bowser's children back again, or if they plan to bring back all the skins for characters like Gold Mario or the different Yoshi skins. Personally, we would love to see characters like King Boo, Petey Piranha, Birdo, and more make their way into the game.

Interestingly, Mario Kart 9 has some different character designs for some of the drivers. The biggest one we spotted is the new Donkey Kong look. It resembles his look from Super Mario Kart on the Super Nintendo, which is an interesting decision. Will Nintendo perhaps have different skins for characters?

Lastly we do not yet know if Mario Kart 9 will add new characters via DLC. If so, it opens up opportunities to play with even more characters. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe featured characters from both The Legend of Zelda and Animal Crossing. Therefore, it won't be unreasonable to think that other characters outside of Mario could make an appearance. We'd love to see Captain Falcon on the track again.

Regardless, we hope Mario Kart 9 makes for another fun entry in the series. As long as it's fun to play with friends, we'll be there racing for 1st place.

Overall, that includes all playable characters in Mario Kart 9 so far. We look forward to seeing more gameplay as we await the game's final launch. It'll be interesting to see who Nintendo decides to put in their game at launch.

