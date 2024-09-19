Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas never disappoints, and this year, the network adds a special twist with “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.” Set to premiere on November 30 at 8 p.m. ET, the film promises to bring together holiday cheer and football fanfare, appealing to Chiefs supporters and Hallmark enthusiasts alike, EW reports.

The movie stars Hunter King as Alana Higman, a devoted Kansas City Chiefs fan who believes her family’s long-standing dedication to the team makes them prime candidates for the team's “Fan of the Year” contest. Tyler Hynes plays Derrick, the Director of Fan Engagement, who evaluates Alana’s family against other contenders. Sparks fly as they navigate the competition, but when Alana's grandfather's vintage Chiefs hat goes missing, she begins to question her beliefs about fate and her future with Derrick. The story hints at a dash of holiday magic that might just turn things around.

Star-Studded Cameos from the Chiefs

What makes this Hallmark film particularly exciting is its integration of real Kansas City Chiefs players and personalities. Coach Andy Reid will make an appearance, likely portraying himself, which should resonate with fans who admire his coaching prowess. The film also features several prominent players, including Mecole Hardman, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Trey Smith, and George Karlaftis. Hardman, who made headlines for catching the game-winning touchdown in this year's Super Bowl, adds a layer of excitement for Chiefs fans.

In addition to the football stars, the film welcomes social media sensation Catrick Mahomes and radio personality Richard Christy, alongside established actors like Diedrich Bader and Christine Ebersole. Hunter King hinted that more surprise cast members might join the lineup, leaving fans speculating about potential cameos, including perhaps Travis Kelce himself.

As Hallmark’s holiday movie slate unfolds, “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” stands out as a unique offering that combines the warmth of Christmas romance with the thrill of football. Whether you’re a Chiefs fanatic, a Hallmark devotee, or just someone looking for a festive escape, this movie promises to deliver a hearty dose of holiday spirit and football fun.

Get ready to cozy up for a heartwarming story that celebrates both the holiday season and the vibrant spirit of Kansas City.