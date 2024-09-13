The Kansas City Chiefs won their opening game against the Baltimore Ravens in their quest for a three-peat. They face another AFC foe, the Cincinnati Bengals, in Week 2. We'll make our Chiefs Week 2 predictions ahead of the big matchup.

The Chiefs have won eight straight AFC West titles and consecutive Super Bowls and will challenge for both of those titles again. While there is time to go until those championships are decided, beating the Bengals will go a long way in winning them both again. The Chiefs-Bengals rivalry goes back to when Joe Burrow and company beat Mahomes' squad in the 2021 AFC Championship Game.

The Bengals are coming off the most shocking defeat of Week 1. They lost to the Patriots at home despite being favored by over a touchdown. Teams who go 0-2 make the playoffs at a very low rate. With that said, let's move to our Chiefs Week 2 bold predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Patrick Mahomes will throw for three touchdowns

The Chiefs and Bengals rivalry is built on two of the best quarterbacks in football and Patrick Mahomes has gotten the best of them. While Kansas City got off to a great start in Week 1, Mahomes only threw for one touchdown in the game. Expect him to get back to dominating through the air and throw three on Sunday.

The Bengals' defense was stout against the pass in Week 1. Jacoby Brissett threw for only 121 yards and no one caught more than three passes. Mahomes and crew are a different animal, that bring stronger weapons and a much better quarterback into the game. Isaiah Pacheco should do well on the ground and Mahomes will have time to throw.

Travis Kelce was locked up in Week 1 but dominated the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game against the Ravens. The Chiefs' star should have a great game in this one. Although Baltimore lost their defensive coordinator Mike McDonald, they were able to shut down the Chiefs' passing game outside of Rashee Rice. The Bengals' defense has a big test on their hands.

Xavier Worthy will gash Bengals' defense

The Chiefs drafted wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round to give Patrick Mahomes another option on offense. He shined in Week 1, scoring two touchdowns with 68 total yards in the victory. While the Bengals will have time to game plan for the speedster, expect him to shine again in Week 2.

Tyreek Hill became a superstar because of Andy Reid's creative use of his speed. Giving the Hall-of-Fame coach another player who can do that creates a fascinating dynamic in the Chiefs offense. The Patriots offense has no one who can run as fast as Worthy and it will be a tough test for Cincinnati.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said that all Worthy can do is run fast and straight, implying that he is not a great wide receiver. Even if that is true, the Chiefs can still gash the Bengals' defense with gadget plays and end-arounds. Expect Worthy to score again and crack 100 all-purpose yards in Week 2.

Chiefs will move to 2-0

The Chiefs will beat the Bengals at Arrowhead and move to 2-0 on the young season on Sunday. Their Week 1 performances created a massive gap between the two teams. Kansas City put together a great performance on both sides of the ball to beat a Super Bowl hopeful in the Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati lost to a team competing for the top pick in the draft. That gap will show itself in Week 2.

With a great performance from Mahomes and the continued breakout of Worthy, the Chiefs offense will shine again. Expect them to get to 20 points again and beat the Bengals in this game. Their defense has an intriguing matchup, as the Bengals have the weapons to be a great group.

The Chiefs and Bengals will kick off at 4:25 Eastern on Sunday in one of the most intriguing matchups of the week. Expect Patrick Mahomes to continue to do Patrick Mahomes things as the Chiefs roll to victory and start their three-peat quest 2-0.