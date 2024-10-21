Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. has over 600 active chapters worldwide, and the fraternity recently added a new chapter to that list. The Tau Kappa Lambda (TKL) Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha has chartered its first chapter in the Republic of Panama. This is Alpha Phi Alpha’s first chapter in Central America.

Although the chapter was officially on May 3, 2023, the plan to charter this chapter has been in the works since February 2021. Alpha Phi Alpha member Brian K. Pointer initiated the idea to charter the new chapter in Panama. Pointer, along with Norman Parrish, Dr. John H. Carter, and Robert L. Farmer III, worked closely with the fraternity’s International Affairs Strategic Planning Committee to begin the chartering process. This project received additional support from other members of the fraternity and the Committee on Fraternal Standards.

The fraternity celebrated this huge milestone back in August in Panama City. The three-day event kicked off with a Welcome Cocktail Reception and Dinner, followed by a community service project in Colón the next day. While in Panama City, members visited Instituto Rufo A. Garay, a school in Panama’s Afro-Panamanian province. Pointer, who is the Tau Kappa Lambda chapter president, regularly communes 14 hours from Chiriquí to Colón. While visiting Instituto Rufo A. Garay, the fraternity held an oratorical competition in which 12 students were awarded scholarships. Members donated additional funds to go towards other resources.

Although the establishment of the chapter was a highlight of the trip, the biggest highlight was the presentation of a scholarship to a nursing student named Rosario Martinez who attends the Universidad Interamericana de Panama. Through its “The Alpha’s English” initiative, the fraternity presented Martinez with a scholarship worth over $11,000 to cover her tuition.

Alpha Phi Alpha member Dr. Gregory J. Harris, Florida District Director, was presented with the Tau Kappa Lambda President’s Award for his leadership skills and upholding the vision of the fraternity during the final celebration.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated was founded on December 4, 1906, on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, by seven undergraduates. It is the oldest and largest fraternity in the Divine Nine (D9). They have over 290,000 members worldwide. Notable members of Alpha Phi Alpha include Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Omari Hardwick, Thurgood Marshall, and Roland S. Martin.