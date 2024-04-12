Amazon MGM Studios just unveiled their theatrical slate for theater owners, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The studio didn't officially present at CinemaCon, but it used a space at the convention held at Caesars Palace. Amazon MGM chose its upcoming holiday movie Red One, which stars Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, for their 10-minute video.
Amazon MGM Studios first time at CinemaCon
Audience members were asked to make sure that they keep the plot details to themselves. However, aside from Johnson and Evans, J.K. Simmons and Bonnie Hunt played Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, respectively.
Johnson is also producing through his Seven Bucks Productions. The film will be released in cinemas worldwide Nov. 15 to take advantage of the holiday season. Seven Bucks' president of production Hiram Garcia wrote the original story. It was adapted by Chris Morgan and directed by Jake Kasdan.
This was Amazon MGM's first time at CinemaCon as a blended company. The studio announced Wednesday that it's also adding four original movies to its theatrical calendar, another one for this year, RaMell Ross' The Nickel Boys. For next year, Luca Guadagnino's After the Hunt starring Julia Roberts and in 2026, Chris Miller's Project Hail Mary starring Ryan Gosling.
Under its traditional release calendar are Guadagnino's Challengers starring Zendaya on April 26, Megan Park's My Old Ass on Aug. 2, The Fire Inside on Aug. 29, Blink Twice on Aug. 24, Levon's Trade on Jan. 17, 2025 and Mercy on Aug. 15, 2025.
Johnson's slate of his own films — 13 in various stages of productions — is going to keep him busy for the next couple of years. He just announced Disney's sequel to his animated movie, Moana 2, at CinemaCon. Its live action version is currently in production as well.
Evans was last heard when he provided the voice for Lucas Lee in the animated sequel, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, last year. He has an upcoming movie, Ethan Coen's continuation of his trilogy after this year's Drive-Away Dolls, Honey Don't.
Academy Award-winner Simmons recently voiced Omni-Man in Invincible. He'll next be seen playing Milton Berle in the upcoming movie SNL 1975.
Hunt was last heard as the voice of Bonnie Hopps in the 2022 animated series Zootopia+, reprising her role in the 2016 film Zootopia.