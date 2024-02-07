Vampires and witches, oh my!

AMC Networks has announced updates on Anne Rice's Immortal Universe, Deadline reported.

The network has released the casting notes, premiere dates and production updates for Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches. AMC also said that they're currently developing a third series still set in the Immortal Universe.

The third series will feature the secret society, The Talamasca, which is present in both of Rice's vampire and witch novels. Academy Award-nominee John Lee Hancock is attached to write and executive produce.

Rice introduced The Talamasca in her 1988 novel The Queen of the Damned. The secret society was supposedly formed in 758 with headquarters in London and operating worldwide.

The author described the secret society's members as “psychic detectives” since their mandate is to research, investigate, observe and monitor the paranormal. They pay particular attention to vampires, witches, spirits and werewolves. Many of the vampires in Rice's novels used to be members of the society before they accepted the “dark gift.”

Interview with the Vampire Season 2

Season two of Interview of the vampire is scheduled to premiere on May 12 on AMC and AMC+. David Costabile will join as a guest star. Costabile will play Leonard, a TV personality who encounters the journalist — and the interviewer — Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Other recurring guest stars for season two include Roxane Duran (Madeleine) and Bally Gill (Real Rashid).

The series is based on Rice's 1976 novel of the same title which was also adapted into feature film in 1994 starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. The story follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), a vampire who tells his tale about his life with his maker Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and a teenage vampire they've adopted Claudia (Delainey Hayles) to Molloy. In the series, Louis tells his story with the ancient vampire Armand (Assad Zaman) by his side.

Mayfair Witches Season 2

Season two of Mayfair Witches has started its production in New Orleans for eight episodes. Alyssa Jirrels will be joining the series as a regular, while Ted Levine is set as a recurring guest star and Thora Birch as a guest star. AMC announced that the show will return later this year.

Jirrel will play Moira Mayfair, Rowan Fielding's (Alexandra Daddario) cousin. Moira is a mind reader who blames the Mayfair family and Lasher (Jack Huston) for her sister Tessa's (Madison Wolfe) death.

Levine will play Julien Mayfair, Cortland's (Harry Hamlin) father. Cortland is thought to be a master manipulator and is seen by the Mayfairs as a diabolical presence. Birch will play Gifford Mayfair, a wanna-be bohemian and tarot card reader who has come to visit at the Mayfair lake house.

Mayfair Witches is based on Rice's Lives of Mayfair Witches trilogy. The trilogy's books are 1990's The Witching Hour, 1993's Lasher and 1994's Taltos. The story follows Rowan, a young neurosurgeon who finds out that she's heir to a family of witches. She tries to adapt to her newfound powers and learns to contend with a sinister presence that has haunted the Mayfairs for generations.