This is the gift of Barbie.

America Ferrera received the SeeHer Award at the recently concluded Critics Choice Award, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress recreated her speech in Barbie — only this time for real. Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, presented her the award after highlighting Ferrera's roles through the years from Real Women Have Curves, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Ugly Betty.

Robbie underscored that as Betty, “she blazed a trail for Latina actresses while teaching everyone we are so much more than what we think we are.”

America Ferrera: The Trailblazer

The actress won an Emmy in 2007 as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy series for the role. Robbie noted that she was the first Latina to win in that category, and remains to be the only one to do so.

In her speech, Ferrera talked about receiving the honor and growing up as a “first-generation Honduran-American girl in love with TV, film, and theater who desperately wanted to be a part of a storytelling legacy that I could not see myself reflected.”

She continued, “Of course, I could feel myself in characters who were strong and complex, but these characters rarely, if ever, looked like me. yearned to see people like myself on screen as full humans.”

Ferrera added that when she started working in the industry, “it seemed impossible that anyone could make a career of portraying fully-dimensional Latina characters.”

She also gave props to the directors, executives, producers and writers “who were daring enough to rewrite outdated stories and to challenge deeply entrenched biases..”

She also credited co-star Ariana Greenblatt, as well as Selena Gomez and Jenna Ortega, for playing characters on screen that the actress said she “could not have seen growing up.”

Ferrera continued, “To me, this is the best and highest use of storytelling. To affirm one another’s full humanity. To uphold the truth that we are all worthy of being seen. Black, Brown, indigenous, Asian, trans, disabled, any body type, any gender, we are all worthy of having our lives richly and authentically reflected.”

The actress acknowledge her Barbie co-star Robbie for seeing the “value in Barbie, an entirely female idea that most would have dismissed as too girly, too frivolous or just too problematic.”

She said, “You had the courage and the vision to take it on. Thank you for gifting the world with Barbie.”

Ferrera also praised the film's director, Greta Gerwig, “for proving through your incredible mastery as a filmmaker that women's stories have no difficulty achieving cinematic greatness and box office history at the same time. And that unabashedly telling female stories does not diminish your powers — it expands them.”

She also gave a nod to the Kens Noah Baumbach, Tom Ackerley, David Heyman and Ryan Gosling, and told they were “man enough to support women's work” and “You are all brilliant and you are more than enough.”

The actress then thanked her husband Ryan, “You see me and my dreams, and you believe and support them as if they were your own. I love you.”

The ended her speech by telling “every kid yearning to break in — I see you, and you got this.”