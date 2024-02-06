I am not perfect... and I don't want to be.

Academy Award-nominee America Ferrera is set to make her directorial debut with I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, Deadline exclusively reported.

The film is currently in development with Amazon MGM Studios' Orion Pictures, with a screenplay from Linda Yvette Chávez. The movie is based on Erika Sánchez's 2017 New York Times bestselling novel of the same title. In 2021, the project was set to be released at Netflix.

The movie follows Julia Reyes, a sharp-tongued, fierce-witted teen who dreams of becoming a famous writer. She lives in Chicago with her traditional Mexican immigrant family who couldn't understand her love for Dickinson, the Ramones and Whitman.

Her family's wish she were more like her sister Olga, who is now perpetually perfect since her death. Julia wants to leave her home and as she tries to uncover the truth about Olga, she starts to understand the burden her family carries.

The film reunites Ferrera and Chávez after they worked together on Netflix's Gentefied. Chávez co-created the series and produced with Ferrera.

The actress has been making the awards season circuit, promoting the blockbuster Greta Gerwig film Barbie, for which Ferrera is nominated for her first Oscar nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

She also recently starred in the film Dumb Money. The film is based on the 2021 book previously titled The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich. Ferrera won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2007 as Betty Suarez in ABC's Ugly Betty. The show ran from 2006 to 2010.