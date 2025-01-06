The 2025 PGA Tour season began in record fashion last week. Hideki Matsuyama posted the lowest score to par in PGA Tour history at 35-under, winning the Sentry. That was the first tournament that World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was forced to withdraw from. It is not the last either.

On Monday, Scheffler took to Instagram to announce that he is withdrawing from this week's American Express.

“After consulting with my medical team, I have made the decision to withdraw from next week's American Express tournament to give my injury more time to heal,” Scheffler posted.

The two-time Masters champion then informed the golfing world of his plans to return.

“I am still hopeful to begin my 2025 season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.”

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am is slated for Jan. 30 through Feb. 2 and is the first of the Signature Events in 2025. Those particular events have an elevated purse of $20 million.

The PGA Tour felt compelled to create the Signature Event system in 2024 to counteract the amount of money thrown at golfers at LIV Golf.

It was revealed before The Sentry that Scheffler injured his hand on Christmas. The injury was severe enough that it required surgery, putting his playing status in question.

It would make sense, though, for Scheffler to return at Pebble Beach. He has performed well there in the past, including a T6 finish last year. But the Signature Events overall is what he dominated.

Scottie Scheffler won five of them last year, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the RBC Heritage, the Masters, the Players Championship, and the Memorial Tournament. He would go on to win an Olympic Gold medal and the Tour Championship. In all, Scheffler captured eight titles during his historic 2024 season.