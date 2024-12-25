The Kansas City Chiefs are the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champions, and they have their sights trained on a three-peat. Should they accomplish that goal, they'd become the first team in NFL history to be crowned champions in three consecutive years.

The Chiefs are well on their way to improving their record to 15-1, as they're taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Day. And thanks to a fourth-quarter touchdown from tight end Travis Kelce, they not only put the game essentially out of reach but also set some franchise history in the process.

With his touchdown, Kelce overtook Chiefs icon Tony Gonzalez for most touchdowns by a tight end in Chiefs team history (77). Additionally, it was the 1,000th reception of his career.

Kelce even paid tribute to Gonzalez and his trademark touchdown celebration of dunking the ball on the upright:

Former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez had a message for Travis Kelce before Wednesday's game

During the pre-game show, Gonzalez not only praised Kelce's career accomplishments but also promised to pay the fine that he would get if he followed in his trademark celebration of dunking the ball on the upright.

“I am so happy for him, he is one of the best tight ends to ever do it, on and off the field,” Gonzalez said. “To watch him grow, I've been following him since he was a rookie. I'm not surprised by it, he's one of the greatest tightends of all time.

How about the fans to have myself and then Travis come take that torch? A lot of history will be broken on this field today, I can't wait to see it happen.”

“If he dunks it, I will pay that fine!” Gonzalez exclaimed.

Kelce was in fact flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct by the on-field officials after his record-breaking touchdown.