Two-time major champion Angel Cabrera is listed in the field for a PGA Tour Champions event in Morocco this week.

Angel Cabrera, who won the U.S. Open in 2007 and The Masters in 2009, is set to return to the PGA Tour Champions this week after serving nearly three years in prison. Cabrera, 54, is listed in the field for the Trophy Hassan II event in Morocco, as first spotted by Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press.

Cabrera's last appearance in a PGA Tour-affiliated event came at the PURE Insurance Championship in Sept. 2020. The two-time major champion — a fugitive at the time — withdrew from the tournament.

On Jan. 14, 2021, Cabrera was arrested by authorities in Brazil after a months-long manhunt related to assault, illegal intimidation, and theft charges filed by romantic partners dating back to 2016. (He had been placed on Interpol's “Red Notice” list after flying to Akron, OH for the 2020 Senior Players Championship before a court appearance).

Cabrera maintained his innocence but was twice found guilty of assault in a story that was widely covered in South America. Cabrera was extradited to his native Argentina and served 30 months in three different prisons, including 18 at Carcel de Bouwer, known as “The Prison from Hell”. He was released on parole in Aug. 2023.

“I just want to go home, be with my family and start a new phase of my life,” Cabrera said in a statement.

Once South America’s most prolific golfer, Cabrera defeated Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by one shot to win the 2007 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. He bested Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry in a playoff at Augusta in 2009. He also won The Greenbrier Classic in 2014.