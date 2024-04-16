Angel Reese's net worth in 2024 is $1.3 million. Reese took women's college basketball by storm in 2023 when LSU won the national championship.
2024 was a quieter year for Reese, but she was still selected seventh overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Let's look at Angel Reese's net worth in 2024.
What is Angel Reese's net worth in 2024?: $1.3 million (estimate)
Angel Reese's net worth in 2024 sits at about $1.3 million, according to Marca.
Reese was born in Randallstown, Md., on May 6, 2002. Reese's mother, also named Angel, taught her how to play basketball, and the pair shared the same recreational league in Baltimore County.
Reese became one of the best players in the city for her age group and was a point guard until two growth spurts before her first year of high school. She also excelled in ballet, gymnastics, swimming and track.
Reese attended St. Frances Academy, becoming a four-year varsity basketball player. She was placed in the starting lineup midway through her first season and never looked back.
The team finished the season with a 30-1 record, losing in the National Semifinals. Reese emerged as a star in that game, recording 20 points and 24 rebounds, including a buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime.
Reese had plenty of success throughout her high school career, finishing with 1,720 points and 1,250 rebounds. She was the first female basketball player at St. Frances to have her jersey retired.
Thanks to her success in the region and the proximity to home, Reese signed a National Letter of Intent to play with the Maryland Terrapins.
Angel Reese's college career
Reese was a starter from the beginning with Maryland, taking on the power forward position. She recorded 20 points and nine rebounds in her Maryland debut. However, she fractured her foot in the fourth game and was sidelined until February.
Her sophomore season had a lot more success, becoming the first Maryland player to average a double-double since 1975. Reese received third-team All-American honors.
Her Maryland career was short-lived, entering the transfer portal after the season. She was uncertain about the coaching at Maryland, hoping to land in a school that could better prepare her for the WNBA. Reese found that opportunity with Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers.
Reese recorded 31 points and 13 rebounds in her first game, setting the stage for a historic season for LSU. She broke the school record for consecutive double-doubles and earned first-team All-SEC and All-Defensive Team honors. She registered a double-double in the Elite Eight, breaking the SEC single-season record.
Reese recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists to beat Iowa 102-85 in the National Championship game. She won the tournament's Most Outstanding Player award and set the NCAA single-season record with 34 double-doubles.
Unfortunately, Reese's accolades were overshadowed by a controversial moment where she gave Caitlin Clark the John Cena, “you can't see me” hand gesture in the National Championship. The incident started a bigger narrative about double standards with race and gender in sports.
Reese's second season didn't end as well, as LSU had a much-hyped rematch with Iowa in the Women's March Madness tournament. Clark came out on top in that game, winning 94-87. After losing out of the tournament, Reese declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft.
Angel Reese's personal life
Reese will now try to have a successful career with the Chicago Sky of the WNBA. The WNBA contracts are still trying to grow, but that doesn't mean Reese doesn't have plenty of earning potential. She is one of the highest-earning college athletes from NIL deals, and those opportunities will continue piling in now that she is a professional.
Reese has deals with Reebok, Amazon, Bose, Coach, Discord, Outback Steakhouse, Sonic, TurboTax, Wingstop and Xfinity.
Nevertheless, was Angel Reese's net worth in 2024 a surprise?