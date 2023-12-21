Following LSU's 80-48 victory over Coppin State, Angel Reese admits that she would've loved to have gone to an HBCU.

After LSU’s 80-48 victory over Coppin yesterday evening, Angel spoke in the press conference about the support that the community showed for the game. In one of her postgame comments, Angel said that she would’ve loved to have gone to an HBCU.

When asked about playing in HBCU venues such as Coppin & Morgan State and the support that the local communities have shown her, she said, “I mean, honestly, I would have loved to go to HBCU. Having the resources and opportunities they don't, they're not the same, of course. But one day, being able to give back to a community like this, and being able to, you know, we came here and we had to pay them to play us. So being able to do that, of course, I remember my experience playing against Poly at Morgan was just like this. And being able to have the whole city coming out and so many people coming out tonight and supporting us has just been amazing for me.

This is LSU’s third HBCU they’ve played this season, previously playing Mississippi Valley State and Texas Southern before traveling to face Coppin State. The Lady Tigers also faced off against Jackson State in the 2022 Women's March Madness tournament, narrowly escaping a major upset with an 83-77 victory.

On HBCU Pulse's Instagram post about this story, Jackson State women's basketball coach Tomekia Reed says that she attempted to recruit Reese.

Reed said, “This is true!!! We recruited @angelreese10 hard!! Had lots of great conversations with her and her mom!! Sweet family!! She loved the fact we had a player drafted that year. She was really into what we had to offer!”

Reese would've been an amazing addition to an already talented roster of players on Jackson State's team that have won multiple SWAC Championships. Although LSU has no more HBCUs on its schedule, there is always the chance that the Lady Tigers could match up with an HBCU in the March Madness tournament.