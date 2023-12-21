Angel Reese takes a page from Ja Morant's playbook with fiery tweet at haters, critics.

LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese took to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday with a message that's grabbing headlines: “I keep receipts too”.

The statement, a clear nod to Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant's own post-game comment after the Grizzlies' win against the Pelicans on Tuesday, has caught the attention of basketball fans and critics alike, racking up over 257,000 views and 3,600 likes.

Reese's tweet comes as she's been turning heads on the court, racking up points and helping the Tigers to maintain their winning momentum. Her performances have been nothing short of stellar following her return from suspension, helping to maintain LSU's rank as No. 7 in the country.

Reese's connection to Ja Morant is not a loose thread; after Morant's return from his own 25-game suspension, he was seen shouting “I kept receipts too” while running into the locker room after leading the Grizzlies to a nail-biting 115-113 win. Morant's suspension, due to an offseason incident involving a firearm, cost him a staggering $7.5 million. His return to the court was marked by a 34-point performance, capped with a buzzer-beating game-winner, as reported by Gia Nguyen of Basketball Insiders.

Reese's own challenges have been no less daunting. She faced speculation about her academic standing and internal team issues during her four-game absence. Despite the challenges, her standing in women's college basketball remains unparalleled. She was recently named The Sporting News' co-Athlete of the Year alongside Caitlin Clark, and has an NIL valuation of $1.7 million according to On3.

Reese and Morant have previously been spotted together, showcasing their friendship in a TikTok video where they danced to NBA YoungBoy's “Fresh Prince of Utah.” The video seems to have been shot on the LSU campus before LSU's national title parade.

As Reese’s latest tweet suggests, both athletes are keenly aware of their critics, reminding everyone that they're not only keeping score but also keeping track.