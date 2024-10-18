Can the WNBA pay Angel Reese's bills? Well, according to the Chicago Sky star, they certainly can not pay her rent.

Reese went viral for her remarks regarding her WNBA salary on Instagram Live on Wednesday (Oct. 16).

“Hatin’ pays them bills baby. I just hope y’all know the WNBA don’t pay my bills at all. I don’t even think that doesn’t pays one of my bills,” Reese said.

“Literally, I’m trying to think of my rent rent for where I stay at. Let me do the math real quick… I don’t even know my salary — 74 [thousand]?” she asks someone off camera.

“I’m living beyond my means! Syke!” she said while laughing before adding that her rent is $8,000 a month.

“I’m living beyond my means like y’all think,” she added.

“Babe, if y’all thought … That WNBA check don’t pay a thing. Did that even pay my car note?” she continued. “I wouldn’t even be able to eat a sandwich with that. I wouldn’t even be able to eat. I wouldn’t be able to live.”

Reese began her rookie season with the Chicago Sky after being drafted as the No. 7 overall pick during this year's WNBA draft.

The Baltimore native made $73,439 in her first season and is projected to make 74,909 next season, The New York Post reports.

While Reese's WNBA salary doesn't cover her rent she claims, the Bayou Barbie is by no means strapped for cash. As a senior at LSU, she signed a substantial endorsement deal with Reebok, as well as Coach, Amazon, PlayStation, McDonald's, and more that has been estimated to total $1.7 million according to USA Today.

Angel Reese Reflects On Rookie Season

Reese's rookie season had to end abruptly after she suffered a wrist injury. She took to social media to reflect on her first season in the WNBA and what she looks forward to in her career.

“What a year,” Reese posted on social media. “I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol.

“I'm filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God's timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. ‘God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers.'”

“Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed,” Reese wrote in her post. “All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so.”