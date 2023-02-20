The Los Angeles Angels have had their ups and downs over the past decade. On one hand, they’ve had stars such as Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on the roster. On the other hand, the Halos haven’t made the postseason since 2014. With Ohtani heading into a contract season, the Angels’ only option is to reach the playoffs in order to entice Ohtani to potentially stay. So can this Angels’ team snap their playoff drought?

Let’s take a look at four bold Angels predictions ahead of the 2023 MLB season.

*Stats via Baseball Reference.

Patrick Sandoval makes the AL All-Star team

Patrick Sandoval is one of the most underrated pitchers in all of MLB. The Angels’ left-hander displayed promise in 2021, recording a 3.62 ERA over 87 innings pitched. He took another step forward in 2022 when he pitched to the tune of an impressive 2.91 ERA over 148.2 innings pitched.

Sandoval can struggle with control at times but features quality stuff. His repertoire and all-around pitching prowess should excite fans. Assuming Sandoval stays healthy in 2023, he will join Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout as All-Stars for the ball club.

Hunter Renfroe hits 35 home runs

The Angels acquired slugger Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers during the offseason. The deal has the potential to become an absolute steal for the Halos.

Renfroe has hit 26 home runs or more five times during his career. He’s also crushed 31 home runs or more twice during his MLB tenure.

He ultimately finished the 2022 campaign with 29 homers through just 125 games. If he is able to play 140-plus games in 2023, Renfroe should be able to set a new career high in homers with Ohtani and Trout drawing the majority of the attention in the Angels’ lineup. Pitchers may take Renfroe for granted and give him pitches to hit.

The presences of Anthony Rendon and Jared Walsh, if they can both stay healthy, will only help matters.

Renfroe could be the Angels X-Factor in 2023.

Angels’ starting rotation shocks MLB world, finishes top five among AL ERA leaders

The Angels’ primary need over the past few years has been pitching. But will their rotation actually be good in 2023?

Shohei Ohtani and Patrick Sandoval are set to be joined by Tyler Anderson and Reid Detmers. Other candidates include Tucker Davidson and Jose Suarez. The Halos would have benefitted from adding one more reliable arm to the rotation. But their top four pitchers, Ohtani, Sandoval, Anderson, and Detmers are intriguing.

Anderson was a journeyman who broke out as an All-Star caliber hurler with the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2022 campaign. Detmers was previously a highly-regarded prospect who flashed signs of stardom at times last year. We’ve already established that Sandoval will make a big impact alongside Ohtani as well.

Finishing within the top five in the American League in ERA will be a challenge. But if these four pitchers all live up their ceilings, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Angels make the playoffs

The final and most eye-opening bold prediction is that the Angels will make the playoffs.

Winning the AL West is still unlikely with one of MLB’s best teams in the Houston Astros leading the charge. The Seattle Mariners also expect to compete while the Texas Rangers could make some noise.

The Angels will need their stars to remain healthy in order to make a playoff run. But given the uncertainty around Shohei Ohtani’s future, we can expect them to do everything in their power to lock up a Wild Card spot at the very least.