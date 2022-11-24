Published November 24, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Angels recently acquired OF/1B Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers. Renfroe revealed his expected role for team following the trade, per Taylor Blake Ward.

“Hunter Renfroe says the Angels expect him to play everyday in right field but he’s open to whatever they have planned: ‘If I need to bunt, I’ll bunt. I can play first. I hope I don’t have to play second base… Mike Trout has center field pretty well locked down,'” Ward wrote on Twitter.

Hunter Renfroe is not planning on stealing Mike Trout’s centerfield job anytime soon. But he is willing to do whatever the Angels ask of him.

The Angels have been the most aggressive team so far during the offseason. In addition to trading for Renfroe, they have also acquired 3B/SS Gio Urshela from the Minnesota Twins and signed SP Tyler Anderson in free agency.

The Angels faced some backlash when they announced that Shohei Ohtani would not be traded this offseason. But they have begun to win over the MLB world once again via their aggressive offseason pursuit. And the team is still looking to add more talent in order to build a contender around Mike Trout and Ohtani.

With superstars such as Trea Turner, Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, and Justin Verlander still available in free agency, it will be interesting to see if the Angels make anymore high-profile moves. They have work to do, but it has been a steady start to the offseason for a franchise desperate to reach the playoffs.